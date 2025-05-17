Throughout the pages of the Bible, there are dozens of foods and meals mentioned. Each food plays an important spiritual and narrative role and is used as a symbol of greater principles. Meats, fruits, spices, nuts, grains, and other types of food, both real and supernatural, were consumed over the course of the biblical narrative.

Some may be surprising, while some may seem more commonplace, but all of the literal foods are still eaten in present times to varying degrees of regularity. Interestingly, many of the foods that people in biblical times consumed daily are foods that make up the superfoods of today, as the Bible largely takes place in the fertile and resource-rich areas between the Mediterranean Sea and the Persian Gulf. This region contains many prominent bodies of water carrying both fresh and saltwater resources. Today, we're going to highlight 14 foods that were eaten in the Bible and explore the context in which they were consumed — by whom, on what occasions, with what preparation methods — and some of the symbology behind these foods.