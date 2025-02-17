Give Your Instant Ramen A Unique Textural Upgrade With Canned Quail Eggs

A college freshman classic with lifelong appeal, instant ramen is an easy-to-make meal that gets the job done. Although it comes with packets of flavorful spices and seasonings, a little zhuzhing up can transform this dinner from dorm room dull into a Tokyo temptation in no time. Enter canned quail eggs, the rich and creamy instant ramen upgrade that doesn't complicate the convenience of the beloved just-add-water meal.

Whether you prefer Nissin or Maruchan, instant ramen is ideal when you don't have the energy or inspiration to prepare a home-cooked meal, so dressing it up shouldn't break your back. Canned quail eggs are a ready-to-eat, protein-packed addition that provides the sippable and slurpable comfort of instant ramen with a more substantial and dynamic bite. Their firm yet tender whites boast a delicate chew that contrasts with the soft, springy noodles, while the yolks, at once tender and buttery, melt into the broth, culminating in a more robust and luscious mouthfeel.

Close to a third of the size of chicken eggs, these bite-sized poultry provisions are the perfect shape for single-serving instant ramen. Although quail eggs aren't super popular in the United States, they're a staple in Japan, the birthplace of instant ramen, making them not just a tasty upgrade but an apt one to boot. Find canned quail eggs at Asian grocery stores or in the Asian foods aisle at your go-to supermarket.