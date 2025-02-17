Give Your Instant Ramen A Unique Textural Upgrade With Canned Quail Eggs
A college freshman classic with lifelong appeal, instant ramen is an easy-to-make meal that gets the job done. Although it comes with packets of flavorful spices and seasonings, a little zhuzhing up can transform this dinner from dorm room dull into a Tokyo temptation in no time. Enter canned quail eggs, the rich and creamy instant ramen upgrade that doesn't complicate the convenience of the beloved just-add-water meal.
Whether you prefer Nissin or Maruchan, instant ramen is ideal when you don't have the energy or inspiration to prepare a home-cooked meal, so dressing it up shouldn't break your back. Canned quail eggs are a ready-to-eat, protein-packed addition that provides the sippable and slurpable comfort of instant ramen with a more substantial and dynamic bite. Their firm yet tender whites boast a delicate chew that contrasts with the soft, springy noodles, while the yolks, at once tender and buttery, melt into the broth, culminating in a more robust and luscious mouthfeel.
Close to a third of the size of chicken eggs, these bite-sized poultry provisions are the perfect shape for single-serving instant ramen. Although quail eggs aren't super popular in the United States, they're a staple in Japan, the birthplace of instant ramen, making them not just a tasty upgrade but an apt one to boot. Find canned quail eggs at Asian grocery stores or in the Asian foods aisle at your go-to supermarket.
Jazzing up ramen with canned quail eggs
The simplest way to introduce canned quail eggs into your instant ramen is by popping the can open, giving them a rinse to remove any lingering canning liquid and excess sodium, and dunking them into your cup or bowl. Although they are a toothsome instant ramen upgrade fresh from the can, there are a few ways to jazz them up for extra flavor.
To deepen their flavor, marinate canned quail eggs in soy sauce, mirin, and a splash of sesame oil to infuse them with a savory, umami-rich taste. For a bolder twist, toss them in chili crisp or a garlic-ginger soy glaze before dropping them into the steaming cup of quick-made noodles. You can also lightly sear them in a hot pan to char them with a crispy trim of caramelization. Pair quail egg-topped ramen with other easy-to-add complementary fixings like spicy kimchi, canned corn, sesame seeds, and a swirl of sriracha.