Give Your Instant Ramen A Unique Textural Upgrade With Canned Quail Eggs

By Allison Lindsey
Instant ramen with quail eggs on yellow table Roman Ivlev/Shutterstock

A college freshman classic with lifelong appeal, instant ramen is an easy-to-make meal that gets the job done. Although it comes with packets of flavorful spices and seasonings, a little zhuzhing up can transform this dinner from dorm room dull into a Tokyo temptation in no time. Enter canned quail eggs, the rich and creamy instant ramen upgrade that doesn't complicate the convenience of the beloved just-add-water meal.

Whether you prefer Nissin or Maruchan, instant ramen is ideal when you don't have the energy or inspiration to prepare a home-cooked meal, so dressing it up shouldn't break your back. Canned quail eggs are a ready-to-eat, protein-packed addition that provides the sippable and slurpable comfort of instant ramen with a more substantial and dynamic bite. Their firm yet tender whites boast a delicate chew that contrasts with the soft, springy noodles, while the yolks, at once tender and buttery, melt into the broth, culminating in a more robust and luscious mouthfeel.

Close to a third of the size of chicken eggs, these bite-sized poultry provisions are the perfect shape for single-serving instant ramen. Although quail eggs aren't super popular in the United States, they're a staple in Japan, the birthplace of instant ramen, making them not just a tasty upgrade but an apt one to boot. Find canned quail eggs at Asian grocery stores or in the Asian foods aisle at your go-to supermarket.

Jazzing up ramen with canned quail eggs

Row of canned quail eggs at grocery store X, formerly known as Twitter

The simplest way to introduce canned quail eggs into your instant ramen is by popping the can open, giving them a rinse to remove any lingering canning liquid and excess sodium, and dunking them into your cup or bowl. Although they are a toothsome instant ramen upgrade fresh from the can, there are a few ways to jazz them up for extra flavor.

To deepen their flavor, marinate canned quail eggs in soy sauce, mirin, and a splash of sesame oil to infuse them with a savory, umami-rich taste. For a bolder twist, toss them in chili crisp or a garlic-ginger soy glaze before dropping them into the steaming cup of quick-made noodles. You can also lightly sear them in a hot pan to char them with a crispy trim of caramelization. Pair quail egg-topped ramen with other easy-to-add complementary fixings like spicy kimchi, canned corn, sesame seeds, and a swirl of sriracha.

Recommended