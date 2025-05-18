Why It's A Mistake To Hang Measuring Cups On Your Cabinet Doors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to decluttering and organizing your kitchen, frequently used items, such as measuring cups, can be hung to create more room while also making them more accessible. Some people prefer to keep their measuring cups hidden, which is why hanging them on the inside of a cabinet door might seem like a good idea. However, you might regret this kitchen organization hack and may want to try some other ideas instead.

One reason hanging your measuring cups on your cabinet doors is a bad idea is that, frankly, it could drive you bonkers. Picture multiple plastic or stainless steel measuring cups hanging against your cabinet door — now imagine the unpleasant clanking sound they make every time you open and close that door. It might not seem like a big deal, but after a while it's sure to get on your nerves. Especially, for instance, when there's a sleeping baby or you haven't had your coffee yet. Unless you're willing to close your cabinet doors in slow motion every time, it's best to skip this hack. Besides the annoying factor, drilling holes into your kitchen cabinets isn't generally the best idea since cabinets are expensive and may be difficult to replace if you drill too far. Sticky hooks might work, but they can fall off and may leave residue behind.