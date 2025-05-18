Why It's A Mistake To Hang Measuring Cups On Your Cabinet Doors
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to decluttering and organizing your kitchen, frequently used items, such as measuring cups, can be hung to create more room while also making them more accessible. Some people prefer to keep their measuring cups hidden, which is why hanging them on the inside of a cabinet door might seem like a good idea. However, you might regret this kitchen organization hack and may want to try some other ideas instead.
One reason hanging your measuring cups on your cabinet doors is a bad idea is that, frankly, it could drive you bonkers. Picture multiple plastic or stainless steel measuring cups hanging against your cabinet door — now imagine the unpleasant clanking sound they make every time you open and close that door. It might not seem like a big deal, but after a while it's sure to get on your nerves. Especially, for instance, when there's a sleeping baby or you haven't had your coffee yet. Unless you're willing to close your cabinet doors in slow motion every time, it's best to skip this hack. Besides the annoying factor, drilling holes into your kitchen cabinets isn't generally the best idea since cabinets are expensive and may be difficult to replace if you drill too far. Sticky hooks might work, but they can fall off and may leave residue behind.
Better ideas for organizing your measuring cups
If you enjoy the appearance and utility of having your measuring cups out in the open, consider purchasing a hanging rack or rail with some aesthetic appeal, such as the Angosufi kitchen utensil rack. Or, opt for a heavy-duty shelf that can fit pots and pans in addition to your cups, such as the Kes 30-inch kitchen pot rack. If you enjoy a DIY project, it's easy enough to make your own kitchen rack or rail by hanging S-hooks on a brass rod or attaching dowels or pegs to a piece of wood. Install your rail underneath a cabinet for easy access to your cups and other kitchen utensils. There are also several affordable and highly reviewed IKEA storage pieces for a more organized kitchen.
Understandably, some people would prefer not to drill holes in the wall or backsplash, or feel that too many hanging items makes the kitchen look cluttered. In that case, consider buying space-saving measuring cups that are ideal for shallow drawers, such as Kaptron Tools spoons and collapsible measuring cups. Most measuring cups are nesting or stackable so they don't take up too much space. You can even stick them inside your mixing bowls for quick access when baking. If your drawers are a mess, there are various organizers that save your kitchen drawers from clutter. You might also be able to repurpose something you have lying around: For instance, believe it or not, pool noodles can be used to organize your kitchen.