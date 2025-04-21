A Simple Pool Noodle Is The Kitchen Organization Tool You Probably Never Thought To Use

When you move into a new place, one of the most daunting tasks can be setting up your kitchen. Whether you're building, redesigning, or simply using the existing kitchen as-is, chances are you will have choices to make about the ergonomics and comfort of your cooking room. Chances are also that you will have drawer(s) in your space, and with drawers usually come some sort of organizer, such as a silverware holder or junk-drawer separator. And, chances are pretty high that your drawer organizers don't fit properly, meaning every time you open the drawer, the organizer goes shooting to the back of it. Well, fear no more, because a simple summer toy — a pool noodle — may just save your drawer (and your sanity).

Yes, that's right, a pool noodle placed inside a drawer can act as a barrier to a sliding item. And making the "tool" couldn't be easier. All you need is a ruler or tape measure, one pool noodle (or more, depending on how many drawers are driving you crazy), and something to cut the noodle with, such as a serrated knife, electric knife, or saw.

Once you have all your materials, start by measuring the distance between the back of the organizer and the back of the drawer. Next, cut the pool noodle to that size with your tool. Finally, place the cut piece of the noodle into the drawer and marvel at your beautiful, quiet kitchen.