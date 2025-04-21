A Simple Pool Noodle Is The Kitchen Organization Tool You Probably Never Thought To Use
When you move into a new place, one of the most daunting tasks can be setting up your kitchen. Whether you're building, redesigning, or simply using the existing kitchen as-is, chances are you will have choices to make about the ergonomics and comfort of your cooking room. Chances are also that you will have drawer(s) in your space, and with drawers usually come some sort of organizer, such as a silverware holder or junk-drawer separator. And, chances are pretty high that your drawer organizers don't fit properly, meaning every time you open the drawer, the organizer goes shooting to the back of it. Well, fear no more, because a simple summer toy — a pool noodle — may just save your drawer (and your sanity).
Yes, that's right, a pool noodle placed inside a drawer can act as a barrier to a sliding item. And making the "tool" couldn't be easier. All you need is a ruler or tape measure, one pool noodle (or more, depending on how many drawers are driving you crazy), and something to cut the noodle with, such as a serrated knife, electric knife, or saw.
Once you have all your materials, start by measuring the distance between the back of the organizer and the back of the drawer. Next, cut the pool noodle to that size with your tool. Finally, place the cut piece of the noodle into the drawer and marvel at your beautiful, quiet kitchen.
Other ways to use a pool noodle in the kitchen
Saving your drawers' structural integrity is not the only way to utilize a pool noodle in your kitchen. For instance, pool noodles are also a great way to store certain items, such as spoons and spatulas or brooms and mops. For the spoons and spatulas, you can take a small piece of pool noodle, affix it vertically to a cabinet or a wall, then cut horizontal slits in the proper size for your utensils.
For the mops and brooms, attach a piece of pool noodle horizontally on the wall, then cut vertical strips out in the proper size for the tools and let the tools rest in the spots (the bottoms of the tools may need to rest on the floor). This can save you space and offer you more organization in your kitchen.
You can also use pool noodles for protection, both for and from particular items in your kitchen. A pool noodle can be a great alternative to storing sharp knives in a random drawer, leaving less of a chance of cut fingers or hands. On the other hand, pool noodles can also help keep kitchen items from being scratched or destroyed, such as pots and pans. When putting those away, consider adding a small piece of pool noodle (cut in half, with an open side) to the rims or handles of your kitchenware to avoid any mishaps. And don't worry, you'll probably still be able to use your beloved kitchen cabinet organizer, even with the added padding.