Here's Exactly Where You'll Find The Biggest Texas Roadhouse On Earth

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and Texas Roadhouse certainly tries to live up to that saying. The chain became famous for its variety of steaks, all of which we've ranked. Texas Roadhouse also has massive family meal deals, perfect for meal prep throughout the week with enough food for four people. It's no secret that both the meals and deals at Texas Roadhouse are big, but recently Texas Roadhouse decided to step its game up even more by opening its biggest location to date.

It's only fitting that the biggest Texas Roadhouse restaurant is located in Texas. Opened in Lubbock in 2023, this new and improved Texas Roadhouse replaced the older and smaller previous location with a space that has 20% more seating, 200 parking spots, a bigger waiting area, and, of course, a bigger kitchen to cook up all those steaks. Most of what makes this location special is its size; the menu is still the same, down to the Texas Roadhouse rolls that are specially crafted by the chain.