Here's Exactly Where You'll Find The Biggest Texas Roadhouse On Earth
They say everything is bigger in Texas, and Texas Roadhouse certainly tries to live up to that saying. The chain became famous for its variety of steaks, all of which we've ranked. Texas Roadhouse also has massive family meal deals, perfect for meal prep throughout the week with enough food for four people. It's no secret that both the meals and deals at Texas Roadhouse are big, but recently Texas Roadhouse decided to step its game up even more by opening its biggest location to date.
It's only fitting that the biggest Texas Roadhouse restaurant is located in Texas. Opened in Lubbock in 2023, this new and improved Texas Roadhouse replaced the older and smaller previous location with a space that has 20% more seating, 200 parking spots, a bigger waiting area, and, of course, a bigger kitchen to cook up all those steaks. Most of what makes this location special is its size; the menu is still the same, down to the Texas Roadhouse rolls that are specially crafted by the chain.
Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock, TX
Lubbock already had a Texas Roadhouse that served many customers for nearly 20 years, but time resulted in the restaurant becoming too small for its crowd of customers. Eventually, the owners moved locations to solve capacity issues, not only for the customers but for the cooks as well. The restaurant reopened bigger and better in February 2023, breathing new life into the restaurant. In addition to more space, this location has a heated patio for hungry customers to utilize. It also has a drive-thru, a concept that was first introduced to the chain in 2020, making this location one of 10 Texas Roadhouse restaurants to have this feature.
Overall, the goal of this expansion seems to be the creation of a higher-functioning Texas Roadhouse location. Along with the bragging rights of having the biggest Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Lubbock's new-and-improved Texas Roadhouse can now serve its customers better as a whole, which appears to be something the chain hopes to accomplish at more of its locations in the near future.