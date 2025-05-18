For Better Fried Pickles, Choose The Right Shape

Anyway you slice it, fried pickles are a delicious treat. They're tangy, crunchy, and ripe for dipping in a cool, herbaceous ranch dressing. However, herein lies the pickle of the situation: Choosing the best cut, or shape, for your frying endeavors. Now, there are plenty of tips out there for making fried pickles, but your basket of treats can't truly shine unless you fry the right cut. Your chosen pickle shape can impact flavor, texture, and even the breading consistency. Though there are no right or wrong choices regarding fried pickle shapes, knowing the strengths and weaknesses of each is vital.

The two most popular cuts chosen for fried pickles are chips and spears. Spears are lengthwise cuts of pickles that are thick, triangular, and often enjoyed as a snack. Chips, on the other hand, are cut widthwise and quite thin, sometimes wavy, and are much less sturdy than spears. So which one should you choose? Well, it depends on what kind of fried pickle you like. Let's dig in to the pros and cons of each — and one unique pickle cut that just might take the best aspects of the others.