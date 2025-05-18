For Better Fried Pickles, Choose The Right Shape
Anyway you slice it, fried pickles are a delicious treat. They're tangy, crunchy, and ripe for dipping in a cool, herbaceous ranch dressing. However, herein lies the pickle of the situation: Choosing the best cut, or shape, for your frying endeavors. Now, there are plenty of tips out there for making fried pickles, but your basket of treats can't truly shine unless you fry the right cut. Your chosen pickle shape can impact flavor, texture, and even the breading consistency. Though there are no right or wrong choices regarding fried pickle shapes, knowing the strengths and weaknesses of each is vital.
The two most popular cuts chosen for fried pickles are chips and spears. Spears are lengthwise cuts of pickles that are thick, triangular, and often enjoyed as a snack. Chips, on the other hand, are cut widthwise and quite thin, sometimes wavy, and are much less sturdy than spears. So which one should you choose? Well, it depends on what kind of fried pickle you like. Let's dig in to the pros and cons of each — and one unique pickle cut that just might take the best aspects of the others.
When to chip
The thin, round disks of pickle that can be found atop saucy Nashville-style hot chicken, or within the buns of a signature Chick-Fil-A-style chicken sandwich, can also be found nestled in a basket, battered and fried to a golden crisp. Clearly, pickle chips are an obvious choice for frying. Their small size and chip-like shape make them great for frying into a shareable snack, and they're also the perfect size for dipping (and aren't so big as to require double dipping).
The small size also makes them perfect for frying. After all, pickles are a notoriously wet food. Stored in brine or vinegar, the already moisture-rich cucumber becomes even more wet. This poses a problem for batter adhesion. Pickle chips are less at risk of this side effect since their small, thin shape simply holds less moisture. You also get an even breading-to-pickle ratio, or slightly more breading, which is great if you only want a zip of pickle taste. But what if you really want that signature pickle bite? In that case, you might want to go for the spear.
When to spear
While fried pickle chips are undeniably delicious, there is just something about the pickle spear that is simply perfect — at least if you're a true pickle lover. The balance of fried pickle spears leans towards a heavier pickle flavor, with less breading coverage. Fried spears also have that signature pickle snap and a satisfying crunch that is sure to please. However, they can be difficult to properly bread without cracking or sloughing. But, if properly done, a fried pickle spear is the perfect treat for those who have an insatiable appetite for all things briny.
To start, dry off your pickles before breading them by fully patting the spears down with a paper towel. This way, your breading better adheres to your pickle — not doing this might be the reason your pickle batter simply doesn't stick. Also, make sure your oil is hot enough before adding your pickles. This ensures your pickles fry quickly and don't absorb oil in the process, keeping your pickles crisp and brown rather than greasy. Your oil should be 375 degrees Fahrenheit before adding your pickles, and you should fry only until the surface is golden brown all over (about three minutes).
When to spiral
Then again, maybe we don't have to bread and fry with this pickle dichotomy. Maybe there's a third option: spiral. Now, you probably won't find spiral-cut pickles at your local grocery store, but, like with cucumbers, spiraling pickles is easily achievable at home without any special tools. All you need is a jar of whole pickles, skewers (or chopsticks), and a knife. Simply dry your pickles, skewer, and cut the pickle widthwise at an angle while turning over your stick to create the desired spiral shape. Then, stretch your pickles to expose more surface area, dry off with a paper towel, bread, and fry.
The spiral method combines the best of both spears and chips. You get the breading coverage and crisp fried texture of a chip with all of the pickle taste and texture of a spear. The added skewer also allows you to eat your fried pickle with as little mess as possible. It's perfect for dipping and is great for serving at outdoor barbecues and picnics since it can be carried around without need of a plate or napkin. Of course, whichever pickle shape you choose, this treat is sure to be delicious; fry whichever shape your heart desires and enjoy!