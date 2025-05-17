Toblerone is iconic for several reasons. Firstly, it's one of many widely recognized European chocolate brands, partially in thanks to its use of nougat, which is not very common in chocolate bars. Second, there's its unmistakable shape; it's near impossible to confuse a Toblerone bar with any other chocolate bar thanks to its triangular pieces.

Almost everyone knows about Toblerone's unique shape, but few know the reason why it is shaped that way. For years, there's been a long standing myth that Toblerone is triangular in homage to the Matterhorn, a Swiss mountain. However, the truth is that the bar is inspired by the human pyramid performance that was prominently featured at a Parisian cabaret.

The actual reason behind the shape of Toblerone has been a subject of debate for decades; to this day, people online are shocked to learn of the real reason Toblerone is triangular. It's easy to see why people get confused, seeing how the myth has perpetuated for years long after the founder's passing.