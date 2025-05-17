The Fascinating Reason Toblerone Chocolate Bars Are Triangular
Toblerone is iconic for several reasons. Firstly, it's one of many widely recognized European chocolate brands, partially in thanks to its use of nougat, which is not very common in chocolate bars. Second, there's its unmistakable shape; it's near impossible to confuse a Toblerone bar with any other chocolate bar thanks to its triangular pieces.
Almost everyone knows about Toblerone's unique shape, but few know the reason why it is shaped that way. For years, there's been a long standing myth that Toblerone is triangular in homage to the Matterhorn, a Swiss mountain. However, the truth is that the bar is inspired by the human pyramid performance that was prominently featured at a Parisian cabaret.
The actual reason behind the shape of Toblerone has been a subject of debate for decades; to this day, people online are shocked to learn of the real reason Toblerone is triangular. It's easy to see why people get confused, seeing how the myth has perpetuated for years long after the founder's passing.
Myth vs. truth
It isn't exactly clear where the rumor that Toblerone is triangular as homage to the Matterhorn got its start. However, due to the Matterhorn being present in Toblerone's marketing, including its image plastered on the packaging for the chocolate bar, it is easy to see how the rumor could've gotten started. Combine this with the fact that Switzerland is the country that eats the most chocolate in the world, as well as the home country of Toblerone, and it makes sense why people would've easily believed this myth.
The rumors were finally put to rest when the sons of Theodor Tobler, the founder of Toblerone, cleared the air. They revealed in interviews that the dancers of Folies Bergère cabaret were the reason Toblerone has its pointed shape. Apparently, this troupe of dancers were known to end their performances by forming a giant human pyramid. Theodor Tobler must've been a patron of this cabaret and been impressed enough by it to model an entire chocolate bar after it.