Try This Old School Egg White Hack For Pancakes With Real Lift
This super-fluffy pancake hack from the "Fannie Farmer Cookbook" is more than 100 years old, and it's stood the test of time for good reason. Simply taking a few minutes to whip your egg whites before you fold them into your pancake batter can make all the difference between airy perfection and a breakfast that falls flat. The cloud-like consistency of whipped egg whites acts as a natural leavening agent (similar to baking soda), allowing your pancakes and even savory baked creations (like these ham and feta egg white bites) to rise deliciously.
According to the "Fannie Farmer Cookbook", first published in 1896, achieving the super-fluffy effect is easy. Simply fold the whipped egg whites into the batter after you've already combined the other ingredients. Gently folding the egg whites with a spoon (rather than using a hand or stand mixer) helps to preserve the air bubbles in your batter, creating those sky-high pancakes.
Fluffy pancakes are adored around the world, and, since the mid-aughts, the trend of super-high, soufflé-style pancakes has taken the culinary scene in Japan and beyond by storm. While Japanese pastry chefs use the same Fannie Farmer egg white trick, they're also unique in using Japanese pastry flour, which is heralded for creating "softer" baked goods.
The magic of egg white aeration
Cultures around the world have long used whipped egg whites to create light, airy delicacies. When egg whites are whipped, they help to aerate products by creating air pockets inside an unbaked dessert. As the recipe bakes, these pockets fill with steam, pushing the walls of the pocket outward, creating an increased fluffiness. Pavlova is another perfect example of egg white aeration at work.
When egg whites are whipped, they're able to create a foam that's up to eight times their initial volume. The protein molecules in egg whites stretch during the whipping process, creating an expansive web that traps air. While the extra work is often well worth it, desserts that depend on whipped egg whites can prove difficult. To increase your likelihood of getting maximum lift in your baked goods from egg whites, be sure to start with room temperature whites (and use a room temperature bowl during the mixing process). Adding just a bit of acid — such as lemon juice, lime juice, or cream of tartar — can help your whipped egg whites stand up over time.