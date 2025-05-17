Try This Old School Egg White Hack For Pancakes With Real Lift

This super-fluffy pancake hack from the "Fannie Farmer Cookbook" is more than 100 years old, and it's stood the test of time for good reason. Simply taking a few minutes to whip your egg whites before you fold them into your pancake batter can make all the difference between airy perfection and a breakfast that falls flat. The cloud-like consistency of whipped egg whites acts as a natural leavening agent (similar to baking soda), allowing your pancakes and even savory baked creations (like these ham and feta egg white bites) to rise deliciously.

According to the "Fannie Farmer Cookbook", first published in 1896, achieving the super-fluffy effect is easy. Simply fold the whipped egg whites into the batter after you've already combined the other ingredients. Gently folding the egg whites with a spoon (rather than using a hand or stand mixer) helps to preserve the air bubbles in your batter, creating those sky-high pancakes.

Fluffy pancakes are adored around the world, and, since the mid-aughts, the trend of super-high, soufflé-style pancakes has taken the culinary scene in Japan and beyond by storm. While Japanese pastry chefs use the same Fannie Farmer egg white trick, they're also unique in using Japanese pastry flour, which is heralded for creating "softer" baked goods.