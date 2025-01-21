McDonald's New Straws Are Being Met With A Pile Of Complaints

French fries unknowingly cooked in animal fat and foodborne illness outbreaks are rightfully matters of controversy at the largest fast food chain in the world. But new straws? That doesn't seem like a likely candidate for stirring up complaints, especially considering McDonald's has changed its packaging in the past. However, this switch-up, which took place in 2024, has been causing the fast food chain to face some backlash.

The new straws that come served with McDonald's drinks, from sodas to milkshakes, look like, well, standard straws. They're thin and clear, nothing out of the ordinary. But according to viral social media videos and forum threads, almost as soon as one of the straws is popped into a drink, it cracks. And it's not just one small crack at the top or bottom, but multiple cracks along the sides, making it impossible to finish a drink.

If you can't imagine what the original straw looked like, it was white with the iconic yellow and red stripes running vertically. It was noticeably thicker and wider than most standard straws, which is one reason why these may have been so favored. With a larger opening, more soda — and more specifically, the sugar and carbonation — would hit the tongue at once, maximizing the sipping experience, according to the McDonald's website. A straw can change our perception of a soda, making a Coca-Cola or Sprite at McDonald's seem more crisp.