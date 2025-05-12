The Free Coffee Deal That Had McDonald's Customers Hooked (Until It Vanished)

One of the most fun aspects of ordering at McDonald's is the potential for hacking the menu. There's a trick for nearly everything, from getting more sauce with your McNuggets to upgrading your Filet-O-Fish for less. There's even ways to hack drink orders — the best of which used to be the free coffee and tea refills.

Up until 2006, McDonald's locations had filter coffee machines which customers could use to self-serve refills for coffee and tea. However, McDonald's eventually made the switch to Rainbow Alliance full bean coffee, which is freshly ground for each order. This meant customers would no longer be able to refill hot drinks on their own accord.

McDonald's replaced the free coffee and tea refills with a loyalty card. Each hot drink now comes with a loyalty sticker; upon collecting six, customers can get a regular hot drink for free. However, this deal is still a far cry from free coffee and tea refills, which for years ranked pretty high on the list of the best ordering hacks at McDonald's.