The Crunchy Topping Your Reuben Sandwich Is Begging For
The Reuben sandwich is a certified American classic, even if it does have a murky origin story. The corned beef-filled deli delight has graced many a dining room table in its time, but even for the most avid Reuben lover, sometimes you just crave a bit of change. Don't be mistaken; that beef, Swiss cheese, and creamy dressing combo certainly isn't broken, so there's no need to fix it. But what if your Reuben could be made even better? You can do exactly that by swapping out your standard sauerkraut for some coleslaw.
This creamy cabbage salad is great as a side to your sandwiches, sure, but coleslaw also works very well as a topping on many sandwiches, too — with the Reuben being a prime candidate for the coleslaw treatment. The crunch of the veggies provides a satisfying contrast in texture, while the creaminess and sweetness present in the slaw helps to complement the Russian or Thousand Island dressing on the sandwich in a way that fermented sauerkraut can't. It should also be noted that you can certainly make coleslaw kosher, should you wish to keep your deli specialty kosher-friendly. So don't just leave your coleslaw hanging beside your Reuben; put it in a place where it can really shine.
What kind of coleslaw should you use?
You may think you know all about coleslaw already — it's creamy, crunchy, and yummy. But that's only the beginning. Yes, your standard coleslaw will integrate itself in your Reuben sandwich just fine, but variations might really improve your Reuben in ways you never expected. For example, taking a look at different ways you can elevate coleslaw might have you seeing a Reuben from a new angle. Consider adding a zesty honey mustard to your coleslaw, for instance. Not only will this upgrade your slaw, but the extra zip and sweetness will beautifully complement the salty, smoky richness of the pastrami, not to mention the tangy creaminess of Russian or Thousand Island dressing.
Another thing to keep in mind about coleslaw is that you don't even need to make it creamy. There are vinegar-based versions out there, too, that emphasize brightness and tanginess compared to their mayo-based counterparts. So, if you're looking for some real zing in your sandwich along with that crunch, that's a surefire bet. No matter which variation of coleslaw you choose, though, you're guaranteed to have a great Reuben on your hands. Or, you could even swap your corned beef for some poultry to make the Reuben's sister sandwich, the Rachel, which already makes use of coleslaw's charms.