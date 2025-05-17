The Crunchy Topping Your Reuben Sandwich Is Begging For

The Reuben sandwich is a certified American classic, even if it does have a murky origin story. The corned beef-filled deli delight has graced many a dining room table in its time, but even for the most avid Reuben lover, sometimes you just crave a bit of change. Don't be mistaken; that beef, Swiss cheese, and creamy dressing combo certainly isn't broken, so there's no need to fix it. But what if your Reuben could be made even better? You can do exactly that by swapping out your standard sauerkraut for some coleslaw.

This creamy cabbage salad is great as a side to your sandwiches, sure, but coleslaw also works very well as a topping on many sandwiches, too — with the Reuben being a prime candidate for the coleslaw treatment. The crunch of the veggies provides a satisfying contrast in texture, while the creaminess and sweetness present in the slaw helps to complement the Russian or Thousand Island dressing on the sandwich in a way that fermented sauerkraut can't. It should also be noted that you can certainly make coleslaw kosher, should you wish to keep your deli specialty kosher-friendly. So don't just leave your coleslaw hanging beside your Reuben; put it in a place where it can really shine.