One Costco Coffee Machine Has Shoppers Swearing Off Cafés For Good

There's a reason why coffee or espresso from a café often tastes better than what you make at home. Sure, you can use the best store-bought coffee beans and add in your favorite creamer, but something still tastes different. Is it a placebo effect of having a branded to-go cup that makes your brain think that it tastes better? Possibly — but the real reason lies in the espresso machine cafés use. Chances are, you don't have a top-notch, industrial coffee machine sitting on your counter, but a quick trip to the Costco website can change that.

The JURA E6 Automatic Coffee Machine has been raking up great reviews; on Costco's website, it currently boasts a 4.6-star rating with 144 reviews. Customers report that the coffee it produces tastes excellent, and the machine itself is easy to use. If you're ready to splurge on your first café-grade espresso machine, the JURA E6 will set you back $1,299 at the time of this writing.

Price is what holds many back from investing in the best café-grade espresso machine. These aren't cheap — a quality entry-level machine will start around $500, with others, like the JURA E6, typically ranging from $1,000 to $2,000. If you're someone who is serious about coffee and often finds themselves seeking out cafés for a better-quality brew, this machine will likely encourage you to make coffee at home more often. While it's a big initial investment, a machine like this will reduce your café spending in the long run.