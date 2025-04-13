Don't Skip This Ingredient In Your Next Chicken Marinade For Tender Results

While vinegar will tenderize meat, keep in mind its physical effects mainly occur at the chicken's surface. This also pertains to its flavor: Don't expect your chosen vinegar's palate to alter the interior of bites. Nevertheless, such surface treatment is still drastic; the impact on water absorption and flavor is certainly perceptible. So you'll want to select the type and quantity of vinegar with care; it plays a prominent role in the marinade.

To accomplish both tenderization and flavor, go for a bottle with a strong palate. Red wine vinegar imparts a French-inspired flair to chicken, while apple cider vinegar lends its characteristic fruitiness to New York's Cornell chicken. Balsamic vinegar also delights, especially when combined with Italian aromatics. You can even employ balsamic glaze for added browning — its sugars will delectably caramelize once the chicken hits the heat.

By using a vinegar with its own distinct flavor, you'll let it both season the poultry and produce its physical effects. Just keep in mind that varying vinegars offer different strengths, even among the same variety. Generally, sherry and balsamic vinegar are the most potent; so pay closer attention to marination time with these options. Avoid white vinegar unless paired with pungent aromatics — it's particularly acidic, yet bland. Regardless of which vinegar you choose, you'll want to combine them with a fat like oil and a few added aromatic herbs for the most balanced and flavorful results.