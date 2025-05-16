The Best Pizza Style At Pizza Hut Is Pillowy, Dippable, And All-Around Perfect

While those red roofed Pizza Huts may be dwindling in number, the hut, like many other pizza chains, has switched up its dining format to favor convenience, take out, and delivery over dine in format. However, what hasn't changed in Pizza Hut's over 60-year history is the fact that each and every location serves up a seriously delicious slice (albeit without the iconic red cups and stained glass lamps). Yes, even now, Pizza Hut offers you a pie made precisely as you like it, be it hand tossed or stuffed crust (which is a delightful consequence of milk overproduction).

The chain's variety of crust styles is one of its most distinctive features. However, though there are many styles of pizza to try at the chain, they are not all equal in quality and there is one crust style in particular that stands far above the rest. The buttery, chewy, and crispy pan crust is a standout on the Pizza Hut lineup, offering a consistently delicious base for whichever toppings you choose. But what, exactly, makes the pan crust stand out from the rest of the chain's crust selections? Let's dig in.