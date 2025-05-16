What's The Best Wine To Pair With Shellfish?

Choosing the perfect wine for your meal can elevate it to the next level, turning it from enjoyable to downright transcendent. Pairing food with wine is equal parts art and science, requiring an intense understanding of the interplay between the wine that you're sipping and the meal you're enjoying. Tannic red wines, such as cabernet sauvignon, are an obvious pairing with steak, for example, because the rich flavor mirrors the richness of the beef while the acidic tannins help cleanse the palate between bites (among other things). However, there are some foods that can be more challenging to pair, including shellfish; it is generally advised to pair seafood with white wines, but this is a pretty broad category and not all that helpful in finding an exact match.

Luckily, we managed to snag some helpful tips on pairing shellfish with wine from Ricardo Cubias, a Level Three Sommelier and assistant general manager at Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach. In terms of general wine pairing guidance for shellfish, Cubias suggests "a crisp, mineral-driven sauvignon blanc from Santa Ynez or a Central Coast vermentino." He continued, noting that "the acidity complements the brininess of the shellfish and elevates subtle flavors." The minerality of a sauvignon blanc mirrors the sometimes mineral taste of shellfish that makes it so distinct and, as Cubias noted, the acidity brightens the flavors of shellfish, similar to citrus juice. However, this isn't a one-size-fits-all recommendation; there are many types of shellfish, all with varying flavor profiles.