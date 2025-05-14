The Most Extreme McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Order We've Seen (And How To Recreate It)

There are a few facts about the iconic McDonald's Filet-O-Fish that you probably didn't know. The first is that it was born from a desire to boost sales during the religious season of Lent; The second is that you can order this sandwich in a variety of ways, whether you prefer a single, a double, or even a six-fillet sandwich. For that last one, though, you'll likely have to take a more DIY route.

The Filet-O-Fish was first introduced back in 1962 and hit the chain's main menu in 1965, where it's remained a staple ever since. Each year, roughly 300 million of these fish sandwiches are sold, and simplicity is key; They're only made with tartar sauce, a slice of cheese, and a crispy Alaskan pollock fillet between two buns. But if you're seriously craving crispy fish, turn it into a six-fillet meal by ordering two Double Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, then spending a little more to add an extra fillet to each.