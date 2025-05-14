The Most Extreme McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Order We've Seen (And How To Recreate It)
There are a few facts about the iconic McDonald's Filet-O-Fish that you probably didn't know. The first is that it was born from a desire to boost sales during the religious season of Lent; The second is that you can order this sandwich in a variety of ways, whether you prefer a single, a double, or even a six-fillet sandwich. For that last one, though, you'll likely have to take a more DIY route.
The Filet-O-Fish was first introduced back in 1962 and hit the chain's main menu in 1965, where it's remained a staple ever since. Each year, roughly 300 million of these fish sandwiches are sold, and simplicity is key; They're only made with tartar sauce, a slice of cheese, and a crispy Alaskan pollock fillet between two buns. But if you're seriously craving crispy fish, turn it into a six-fillet meal by ordering two Double Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, then spending a little more to add an extra fillet to each.
How to build the six-fillet McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
The six-fillet sandwich might be the most extreme Filet-O-Fish hack we've seen, and as expected, it showed up on social media, thanks to TikToker john_loves_food. You can try to order a classic Filet-O-Fish with six fillets on it, but you'll probably be met with a no. Instead, order two Double Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, then add an extra crispy fillet to each. Prices vary by location, but you'll pay around $5.69 for each sandwich, plus about $1.31 more for each piece of fish, totaling to $14 before tax.
@john_loves_food
McDonald's (6) Patty Filet-O-Fish. #mcdonalds #filetofish #mcdonald #foodreview #fastfoodreview #tastetest #fastfood #fypage #fyp #food #foodie #mukbang
From there, place all six fillets onto one bun. Remove the cheese from the second sandwich (it should come off easily) and transfer it along with the fillets. (You might need a knife to move the tartar sauce.) If you want to build the sandwich Big Mac style, you can order the sandwiches with Big Mac sauce instead of tartar, then place a third bun from the extra sandwich into the middle of the fillets, mimicking the chain's iconic burger.