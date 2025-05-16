The Ingredients That Give McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Its Golden Color

The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish's interesting history combined with its delicious flavor makes it easy to see why it's one of the most popular items at the chain. The fact that it's one of the few menu items that is not chicken or beef-based, as well as its eye-catching golden color, also makes it stand out.

Many of us can recognize a Filet-O-Fish with ease, but few of us know what gives the sandwich that special golden color. One little known trivia about the Filet-O-Fish is that its appetizing shade is the result of natural food coloring, specifically paprika and turmeric extract. Add the natural golden brown color that comes from frying, and you get that appealing yellow-gold hue as a result.

It seems deceptively simple, but certain spices (not to mention fruit and vegetables) help contribute color to foods. It's a handy culinary trick that's been around for ages and has proven useful across the food industry.