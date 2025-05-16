The Ingredients That Give McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Its Golden Color
The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish's interesting history combined with its delicious flavor makes it easy to see why it's one of the most popular items at the chain. The fact that it's one of the few menu items that is not chicken or beef-based, as well as its eye-catching golden color, also makes it stand out.
Many of us can recognize a Filet-O-Fish with ease, but few of us know what gives the sandwich that special golden color. One little known trivia about the Filet-O-Fish is that its appetizing shade is the result of natural food coloring, specifically paprika and turmeric extract. Add the natural golden brown color that comes from frying, and you get that appealing yellow-gold hue as a result.
It seems deceptively simple, but certain spices (not to mention fruit and vegetables) help contribute color to foods. It's a handy culinary trick that's been around for ages and has proven useful across the food industry.
Natural food coloring with spices
Paprika and turmeric specifically are great for making natural food coloring. Recipes vary, but generally speaking, combining these spices with water will make orange and yellow-to-orange food coloring, respectively. In McDonald's case, both spices are combined to make that warm, golden color.
There's actually quite a bit of science behind natural food coloring. Paprika, turmeric, and saffron (one of the world's priciest spices) get their bright colors from a chemical compound called carotenoids. Historically, humans have used these spices for their vibrant colors in order to create natural paint. This same mindset eventually translated into using these spices to add color to food. Homemade food coloring can then be used the same way you'd use store-bought food coloring. Plus, the flavor of the spices won't be imparted into the food it's used in, as you'd only be using one or two drops of the natural food coloring.
Due to its simplicity, it's easy to see why chains like McDonald's use this form of natural food coloring to make food look more appetizing. It's also a super easy trick for home cooks looking to recreate the Filet-O-Fish at home, from taste all the way to appearance.