How Chicken Wings Became Such A Popular Part Of The Bird

While it may seem strange to imagine watching, say, the Super Bowl, without a platter of crispy chicken wings slathered in vinegary hot sauce, wings have not always been a hot item in American restaurants, bars, and grocery stores. Up until the '60s, they were broadly considered a relatively useless part of the bird. With minimal meat in comparison to breasts, legs, or thighs, their image as an overly boney piece of chicken meant they were mostly used to make chicken stock.

The turning point where wings went from waste to beloved snack or appetizer is typically believed to be the invention of Buffalo wings. Perhaps the most common story is that they were devised in Buffalo's Anchor Bar, where owner Teressa Bellissimo was tasked with whipping up a snack for her son and his friends. Based on what the bar had in stock, she coated some wings in a cayenne pepper hot sauce and butter, fried them, and served them with celery and blue cheese dressing. They were a success, and found their way onto the permanent menu. That said, Buffalo wings' history is contested, and another Buffalo restaurateur, John Young, claimed he was serving deep-fried spicy wings beforehand, although the "Mumbo sauce" he served with them was closer to a tomato-based barbecue concoction. In any case, no matter who devised the original recipe, Buffalo is considered where wings' American domination kicked off. However, it took a while for fried wings to ascend to the position of America's (arguable) top bar snack.