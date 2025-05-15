Get Two-For-One Burgers From Five Guys With This Genius Hack

Five Guys is known for their fresh, juicy burgers, but they come at a price — this popular restaurant is the most expensive burger chain, according to a 2024 report by MoneyGeek (via The Hill). However, there's a way to get two burgers out of one meal, and it will have you wondering why you never thought of it before.

Next time you hit up Five Guys, order the cheeseburger (be sure to get the regular which comes with two patties, not the little cheeseburger) or bacon cheeseburger — whatever your preferred burger is. Load it up with all your favorite toppings. And finally, ask for an extra bun on the side. After you've received your order, transfer one of the patties and a bunch of the toppings to the other bun and voila, you now have two meals out of one order. There is a caveat though; there's no guarantee this two-for-one ordering hack will work, so try it at your own discretion. It's up to the individual restaurant to decide if they'll give you a free burger bun. That's because there's no policy that requires Five Guys to give you an extra bun.