Get Two-For-One Burgers From Five Guys With This Genius Hack
Five Guys is known for their fresh, juicy burgers, but they come at a price — this popular restaurant is the most expensive burger chain, according to a 2024 report by MoneyGeek (via The Hill). However, there's a way to get two burgers out of one meal, and it will have you wondering why you never thought of it before.
Next time you hit up Five Guys, order the cheeseburger (be sure to get the regular which comes with two patties, not the little cheeseburger) or bacon cheeseburger — whatever your preferred burger is. Load it up with all your favorite toppings. And finally, ask for an extra bun on the side. After you've received your order, transfer one of the patties and a bunch of the toppings to the other bun and voila, you now have two meals out of one order. There is a caveat though; there's no guarantee this two-for-one ordering hack will work, so try it at your own discretion. It's up to the individual restaurant to decide if they'll give you a free burger bun. That's because there's no policy that requires Five Guys to give you an extra bun.
How much money the Five Guys hack actually saves
The cost of a Five Guys meal has slowly been rising in the last few years. The average price for a meal consisting of a burger, fries, and drink at the burger chain went up 14% from $18.33 in 2022 to $20.84 in 2024. You can't blame people for hoping to save some dough while also wanting to still enjoy their favorite burger. These days, a Five Guys cheeseburger, which gets you two hamburger patties, costs $12.23. Meanwhile, a little cheeseburger with just one patty costs $9.71. If you turn your one burger order into two little burgers, you're effectively saving nearly the whole cost of buying a second little burger.
If you can't get the restaurant to give you an extra bun, there's another option for saving a few bucks. Instead of ordering a regular bacon cheeseburger for nearly $14, order a grilled cheese sandwich with toppings including bacon for $7.19. Add a hamburger patty to it for another $2.29. The only real difference between this and the Five Guys burger is that by ordering a grilled cheese, you'll be getting a lot more cheese and the toasted bun flipped over to the flat side. However, you will have effectively spent less than $10 for a fully-loaded burger.