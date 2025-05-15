With the weather warming up, it's time to bring out those grills and dust them off. The season of barbecue is upon us. While most people will gravitate toward the more traditional grilling proteins — pork, beef, and chicken — the more adventurous may want to try something different: Fish.

Fish and other types of seafood are notoriously tricky to cook and grill. While it is possible to grill most kinds of fish, they do often require a few extra steps. Also, there are some kinds of fish that you may just want to avoid. That's where this list comes in — the 12 worst types of fish for grilling. Now, again, this doesn't necessarily mean that you can't grill these kinds of fish. It's more so that you may want to look in another direction, especially if you're new to grilling.

When it comes to grilling fish, it's important to keep it fresh and on ice. It's also important to do all your seasoning before you start grilling and to give it a healthy dose. The most essential thing to remember — and the reason we have this list — is that not all fish are good for grilling. You'll want something that is firm, and you'll need to keep the grill super hot. The fish that belongs on your grill, according to many chefs, is a meatier fish, but many varieties don't fit that bill. Without further ado, here are the worst kinds of fish to grill.