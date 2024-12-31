The Correct Way To Cook Frozen Fish To Avoid A Mushy Mess

Frozen fish is a protein often overlooked in favor of things like beef and chicken. However, there is no shortage of delicious and inexpensive fish that can quickly turn a meal into something mouthwateringly irresistible. Unfortunately, one of the most likely reasons people often avoid fish in favor of other frozen meats is that cooking frozen fish can quickly become a mushy and unappetizing nightmare if it's not done correctly. Thankfully, it is possible to turn frozen fish into a juicy and tender meal, and the process isn't complicated at all!

The key to saving frozen fish from a mushy fate is in the thawing process. You see, frozen fish is packed with moisture, which will seep out during cooking if it isn't thawed and patted dry beforehand. This moisture is what causes fish to take on an unpleasant texture. While there are ways around this, the best (and simplest) method to avoid this is to thaw the fish properly first. Now, it's recommended to defrost your fish overnight in the refrigerator, but if you need it thawed in a hurry, rinsing the fish under cold water will help it defrost quickly and safely.

If your fish isn't completely thawed out, it can still be cooked just fine, but it's best to avoid trying to pan sear it, as the extra moisture will prevent the exterior from properly browning. If you're really short on time and can't thaw your fish at all, there are still plenty of options for cooking it; you just have to be a bit creative.