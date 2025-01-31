The Oldest Continuously Operating Fish Market In America Is Tucked Away In Washington DC

When the fish market on Maine Avenue, located between the Potomac River and the National Mall in Washington, D.C., first opened, Thomas Jefferson had just begun his second term as U.S. president. The District was barely built. The federal government had only arrived five years earlier to set up in its new home that had been designated by Congress in 1790. It was 1805, and local fishing boats had begun selling seafood to the public along the docks in Southwest Washington, nearly 20 years before New York City's Fulton Fish Market opened. Through numerous changes over time, the D.C. exchange has managed to survive, making it the oldest continuously operated open-air fish market in America.

Known by several names, including the Maine Avenue Fish Market and the Fish Wharf, it's now officially called the Municipal Fish Market. On any given day, you'll find both locals and tourists queuing up at the floating barges, where you can get a myriad of both fresh and cooked seafood. And you should add it to your dining itinerary if you have 24 hours in D.C. While the Chesapeake Bay's catch is abundantly represented by oysters, blue crab, and shrimp, the market offers everything from fresh baby octopus to red snapper and regional favorites like crab cakes.