The Biggest Mistakes You Make While Buying Seafood According To A Fishmonger

Seafood has a light freshness that no other protein can rival, making it ideal for refreshing summer meals. The key lies in the fact that fresh fish is typically caught within a few days of selling, although that depends on where you buy it from. If you want to make a show-stopping fish dinner, you want it to be as fresh as it can be, and of the highest quality. Unless you're an experienced fishmonger, discerning the quality of seafood can be tricky. Fortunately, we found a pro to give you the inside scoop.

Chowhound spoke to fishmonger Joe Gurrera to learn how a pro picks the best fish. Gurrera knows seafood like few others do. He started his career working in his family's New York City fish shop growing up. In 1983, he became the owner of Citarella, a New York-based fish shop that has grown into a group of markets and has now been in business for over a century. Gurrera has worked with fishermen in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Mediterranean, mastering a knowledge of fish from flounder to fluke and beyond. Citarella only sells fresh fish, which can be tricky to handle, but Gurrera has some tips for shoppers to avoid the most common mistakes.