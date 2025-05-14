Why Burger King's Bagged Ice Is A Backyard Lifesaver

So we know something that might surprise even the most seasoned grill master — you can get really inexpensive bagged ice at Burger King. And we don't mean ice in the drinks, we mean a straight up 10 pound bag of ice cubes, for just $1 to $2. They don't market it, you won't see it advertised at the drive thru or on posters, and it's certainly not on the menu, but if you ask for it, they're very likely to sell it to you. It's the same ice they use for their sodas, so you know it's clean and fresh and all ready for you to pop in a cooler for the summer months ahead.

It sounds like a weird urban legend, doesn't it? That is, until you try it. The person at the drive thru might ask you for clarification, as it's not what most people are ordering at Burger King, but trust us, they have it back there. Fast food dollar menus may be a thing of the past, but for $1 you could be driving away with a heavy, frosty bag of ice, and lots of it.