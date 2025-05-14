Why Burger King's Bagged Ice Is A Backyard Lifesaver
So we know something that might surprise even the most seasoned grill master — you can get really inexpensive bagged ice at Burger King. And we don't mean ice in the drinks, we mean a straight up 10 pound bag of ice cubes, for just $1 to $2. They don't market it, you won't see it advertised at the drive thru or on posters, and it's certainly not on the menu, but if you ask for it, they're very likely to sell it to you. It's the same ice they use for their sodas, so you know it's clean and fresh and all ready for you to pop in a cooler for the summer months ahead.
It sounds like a weird urban legend, doesn't it? That is, until you try it. The person at the drive thru might ask you for clarification, as it's not what most people are ordering at Burger King, but trust us, they have it back there. Fast food dollar menus may be a thing of the past, but for $1 you could be driving away with a heavy, frosty bag of ice, and lots of it.
How this small trick actually makes summer easier
This is a fantastic trick for the summer when Burger King is closer than your nearest store or gas station (and no one wants to leave the party on an ice run) or if you're just looking to save yourself a couple bucks. And if you're already grabbing the classic sandwich you can get at Burger King, adding a bag of ice to your burger is just plain clever and cuts out the need for any extra stops. If you're prepping ahead for a party or gathering later in the week, stock up while you're at Burger King, keep it all in your freezer, and you'll never be caught off guard.
And another bonus is that little chunks of ice are what they use in drinks, so by that logic, they'll be a bit smaller than the big cubes you get in the store. They won't waterlog your go-to summer cocktail or get jammed in a cooler packed with beer, sodas or juice boxes.
Like we said, this isn't a top-secret menu hack, but it's a surprising lesser known trick that people are missing out on. But now you know, so next time you're in line at Burger King you'll remember this little hack and save yourself a trip, not to mention a couple bucks. Job done.