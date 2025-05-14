One Change To A Chicken Club Sandwich Makes All The Difference In The World

Few things are as universally satisfying as a well-made sandwich. Whether it's going in the office fridge or beach cooler, building the perfect sandwich involves a combo of protein, cheese, lettuce, and a condiment or two between slices of bread. It's simple, timeless, crowd-pleasing. But one day, someone decided a regular sandwich wasn't good enough, and they invented the club sandwich. Made with not two, but three slices of bread, chicken, ham, and bacon, Swiss, mayo, and that classic lettuce-tomato duo, it's a mouthful to say the least.

Deli meat and sandwiches often go hand-in-hand, and the club sandwich is no exception. Traditionally, recipes call for thick-sliced deli turkey or chicken, but you can elevate your club by swapping that for meat cut straight off the bone. You can use leftovers from a roast chicken dinner, or just pull apart a rotisserie bird from the store. Bone-in meat brings more flavor, better texture, and a natural juiciness that deli slices just don't have. It feels heartier and tastes like you put in a lot more effort than you did. Plus, using leftovers keeps it budget-friendly and cuts down on food waste. It's a win all around.

There's also a nutritional difference worth mentioning. Even the least-processed deli meats often contain added sodium, preservatives, and stabilizers that help them stay shelf-stable but don't do much for taste or health. Rotisserie chicken tends to be higher in protein and lower in additives, and don't taste like they came from a vacuum-sealed package.