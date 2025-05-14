One Change To A Chicken Club Sandwich Makes All The Difference In The World
Few things are as universally satisfying as a well-made sandwich. Whether it's going in the office fridge or beach cooler, building the perfect sandwich involves a combo of protein, cheese, lettuce, and a condiment or two between slices of bread. It's simple, timeless, crowd-pleasing. But one day, someone decided a regular sandwich wasn't good enough, and they invented the club sandwich. Made with not two, but three slices of bread, chicken, ham, and bacon, Swiss, mayo, and that classic lettuce-tomato duo, it's a mouthful to say the least.
Deli meat and sandwiches often go hand-in-hand, and the club sandwich is no exception. Traditionally, recipes call for thick-sliced deli turkey or chicken, but you can elevate your club by swapping that for meat cut straight off the bone. You can use leftovers from a roast chicken dinner, or just pull apart a rotisserie bird from the store. Bone-in meat brings more flavor, better texture, and a natural juiciness that deli slices just don't have. It feels heartier and tastes like you put in a lot more effort than you did. Plus, using leftovers keeps it budget-friendly and cuts down on food waste. It's a win all around.
There's also a nutritional difference worth mentioning. Even the least-processed deli meats often contain added sodium, preservatives, and stabilizers that help them stay shelf-stable but don't do much for taste or health. Rotisserie chicken tends to be higher in protein and lower in additives, and don't taste like they came from a vacuum-sealed package.
Perfect the club sandwich
Once you've swapped deli slices for real chicken, you're already most of the way to a better sandwich, but there's still room to play. Making a club sandwich is a great way to use leftover rotisserie chicken, especially if it's something like smoked barbecue chicken, lemon-pepper glazed, or grilled with herbs. The flavor from your leftover chicken will take the sandwich to new, tastier heights! You don't have to keep them cold, either. Toast your bread and reheat your chicken for some truly delicious hot-and-cold contrast and extra juiciness from the meat.
The club sandwich is flexible by nature, and once you move beyond the cold cut mindset, it opens up all kinds of possibilities. Pair smoky chicken with sharp cheddar instead of Swiss. Use spicy mayo or a swipe of mustard for a kick. Or, add some herb-forward flavor with ranch. Try tangy sourdough bread, or add earthiness with a nutty wheat loaf. Crunch-ify it with potato chips! Add avocado for creaminess and healthy fats. Little details add up.
Even if you're not using leftovers, you'd save money by choosing rotisserie chicken over deli meat. A good rotisserie chicken typically runs between $6 and $8 and easily yields enough for several sandwiches. Meanwhile, a pound of deli turkey or chicken can cost more than $10 per pound. Reinventing the club sandwich doesn't require a recipe overhaul, just a shift in approach. Add fresh meat to your club, and discover your new favorite sammie!