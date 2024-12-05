Add One Creamy Southern Topping To Your Chili And Thank Us Later
Chili is warm, hearty, and really, pretty much perfect all on its own. The stew consists of ground meat, peppers, a tomato base, and beans, though the exact ingredients vary based on region and individual recipe. However, whatever your bowl of chili calls for, it is sure to make for a wonderful meal either all on its own, or with a starchy base and delicious toppings. You probably know the basics: green onion, shredded cheese, and sour cream. But really there are a whole world of toppings tom choose from, and there is one Southern spread that just might check all your chili boxes (and then some).
Pimento cheese is a Southern dip made from shredded cheddar, mayonnaise, cream cheese, and pimento peppers. It is a great dip for veggies, filling for sandwiches (think fried green tomato with pimento cheese), and mix-in for dishes such as macaroni and cheese. It has a tangy, creamy flavor, and is absolutely packed with cheesy goodness. Not only is it already pretty similar to the already popular addition of sour cream and shredded cheese, it takes these elements up to a whole new level. The cream cheese in the dip will bring creaminess to your chili, while the pimento peppers perfectly complement the peppers already in your chili. It's essentially a one-stop shop for chili toppings. We'll scoop to that.
The perfect, and complete, chili topping
Yes, pimento cheese is the perfect contrast to chili: cool where chili is warm, creamy where chili is saucy, and so cheesy that you'll be swirling ribbons with your spoon. And the pairing power of chili and pimento cheese extends far beyond the bowl. You can use both as a topping duo for many foods, such as hot dogs. Chili dogs, of course, are a classic. And chili cheese dogs are the next logical step. But you might want to go beyond that bag of shredded cheddar and scoop a dollop of pimento cheese on your dog instead. The pairing of chili and pimento cheese on a hot dog is heavenly, and absolutely delicious. Other grill-top items, such as burgers, can also benefit from this pairing, and a bold dish of chili mac would be very well adorned with a scoop of the creamy cheese dip.
Now, if you want to keep things on the Southern side, you can pair your chili con pimento cheese with a thick slice of corn bread. Serving chili atop cornbread is Southern tradition, and adding in a scoop of pimento cheese will definitely amp things up. The base of corn bread (skillet corn bread works best) will also add a bit of sweetness that complements both pimento cheese and chili. Plus, it's a great means of sopping up that zesty, spicy chili. Really, as far as chili goes, there are no wrong answers, only an infinitum of ways to improve upon an already amazing dish.