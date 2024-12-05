Add One Creamy Southern Topping To Your Chili And Thank Us Later

Chili is warm, hearty, and really, pretty much perfect all on its own. The stew consists of ground meat, peppers, a tomato base, and beans, though the exact ingredients vary based on region and individual recipe. However, whatever your bowl of chili calls for, it is sure to make for a wonderful meal either all on its own, or with a starchy base and delicious toppings. You probably know the basics: green onion, shredded cheese, and sour cream. But really there are a whole world of toppings tom choose from, and there is one Southern spread that just might check all your chili boxes (and then some).

Pimento cheese is a Southern dip made from shredded cheddar, mayonnaise, cream cheese, and pimento peppers. It is a great dip for veggies, filling for sandwiches (think fried green tomato with pimento cheese), and mix-in for dishes such as macaroni and cheese. It has a tangy, creamy flavor, and is absolutely packed with cheesy goodness. Not only is it already pretty similar to the already popular addition of sour cream and shredded cheese, it takes these elements up to a whole new level. The cream cheese in the dip will bring creaminess to your chili, while the pimento peppers perfectly complement the peppers already in your chili. It's essentially a one-stop shop for chili toppings. We'll scoop to that.