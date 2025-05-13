How To Prevent A Drippy Ice Cream Cone With Just Peanut Butter
When you picture ice cream, you likely think of it in a tasty waffle cone — surprisingly, there was a time when ice cream was served before cones were invented, but these days, it's the main vessel for enjoying this sweet treat. The downside is that as soon as it starts to melt, the small opening at the bottom of the waffle cone allows the ice cream to drip. But if you want a clever way to use peanut butter, placing it at the bottom of the cone is the only solution you need to prevent those pesky leaks.
It might be easier to place the peanut butter on the outside of the cone; in this case, you can just add a dollop right to the bottom. But if you don't want to worry about getting peanut butter on yourself, you can also cut the corner of a plastic bag and pipe the peanut butter into the bottom of the inside of the cone, which ensures there's no mess. In case there are any other openings throughout the waffle cone, you can also spread a thin layer of the peanut butter all around the cone's interior to prevent dribbles from anywhere else.
You can use peanut butter alternatives to prevent drips, too
If you have a peanut allergy or just don't like peanut butter, you can use any other butter in its place, such as almond butter or sunflower butter. Unfortunately though, their nutty taste might not mix well with every ice cream flavor. Beyond the butter, you can also use small marshmallows and stuff them into the bottom of the cone, though this won't work if there are holes in any other part of the cone.
For another tasty idea, try lining the inside of the ice cream cone with a chocolate shell; use the store-bought liquid chocolate that hardens in just a few seconds; this makes an excellent barrier that also improves the overall taste of the ice cream — and it will work with virtually any flavor. Of course, if you're a slow ice cream eater prone to drips, then you can always order your ice cream without a cone and opt for a to-go cup.