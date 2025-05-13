How To Prevent A Drippy Ice Cream Cone With Just Peanut Butter

When you picture ice cream, you likely think of it in a tasty waffle cone — surprisingly, there was a time when ice cream was served before cones were invented, but these days, it's the main vessel for enjoying this sweet treat. The downside is that as soon as it starts to melt, the small opening at the bottom of the waffle cone allows the ice cream to drip. But if you want a clever way to use peanut butter, placing it at the bottom of the cone is the only solution you need to prevent those pesky leaks.

It might be easier to place the peanut butter on the outside of the cone; in this case, you can just add a dollop right to the bottom. But if you don't want to worry about getting peanut butter on yourself, you can also cut the corner of a plastic bag and pipe the peanut butter into the bottom of the inside of the cone, which ensures there's no mess. In case there are any other openings throughout the waffle cone, you can also spread a thin layer of the peanut butter all around the cone's interior to prevent dribbles from anywhere else.