How Ice Cream Was Served Before Cones Were Invented

The modern ice cream cone is such a common symbol of nostalgia and joy that it's hard to imagine a world without it. However, prior to 1904, ice cream enthusiasts had little choice but to use other vessels, since the iconic waffle cone hadn't been invented yet. Ancient Persians solved this problem by consuming fruit-flavored "sherbat" (the ancestor of modern sherbet) from bowls, as did King Charles II of England in 1671, when he sampled ice cream inspired by French and Italian frozen desserts.

As technology advanced, so, too, did the availability of ice cream. By the late 18th century, ice cream parlors had spread throughout London, England, serving up glass dishes of this trendy dessert in a host of flavors, including jasmine, pear, pine nut, and pumpkin. This era also saw the invention of ice cream molds shaped like realistic roses, lobsters, and pineapples. There was even a candle-shaped mold that came with a working wick that could be lit for a short time after the dessert was presented.

Stemmed metal cups were also popular ice cream vessels during this time, and artwork from the era depicted people enjoying ice cream from these cups using one of two methods. The first method utilizes a utensil that may be a spoon or a Victorian-era ice cream fork. The second involves holding the cup by its stem and licking the ice cream directly from the cup, similar to using a modern ice cream cone — though, of course, these vessels weren't edible.

