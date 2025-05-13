This Del Taco Burrito Might Be One Of The Worst Fast Food Breakfasts Yet

California-born Mexican fast food chain Del Taco has amassed a pretty devoted fan base, especially within its home state and surrounding areas. Though its ubiquity has never reached the heights of fellow Californian competitor Taco Bell, it is one of the most popular non-Taco Bell Mexican fast food chains in the United States, and plenty of loyal customers rate its food well above the competition. Del Taco's food is often praised for its fresh, high quality ingredients and affordable cost, and though its prices aren't quite as low as when the chain first opened in 1964, they're still super budget-friendly.

But while the chain has plenty of praise-worthy attributes, it also has some weak spots, and it's clear that, unfortunately, breakfast is one of them. When Chowhound ranked fast food breakfast sandwiches from worst to best, Del Taco's bacon breakfast burrito took last place in a resounding defeat. While we generally love breakfast burritos, Del Taco's was strangely overpowering in execution, with clashing flavors of aggressive Tabasco-based salsa and overly seasoned bacon that simply didn't work together. It also had an unappealing greasy texture that made it a chore to finish. Suffice to say, if you're a bacon breakfast burrito connoisseur, we recommend staying far away from Del Taco's rendition. To add insult to injury, it looks like Taco Bell wins this round, since its sausage breakfast Crunchwrap at least made it to the middle of the pack.