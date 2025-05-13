This Del Taco Burrito Might Be One Of The Worst Fast Food Breakfasts Yet
California-born Mexican fast food chain Del Taco has amassed a pretty devoted fan base, especially within its home state and surrounding areas. Though its ubiquity has never reached the heights of fellow Californian competitor Taco Bell, it is one of the most popular non-Taco Bell Mexican fast food chains in the United States, and plenty of loyal customers rate its food well above the competition. Del Taco's food is often praised for its fresh, high quality ingredients and affordable cost, and though its prices aren't quite as low as when the chain first opened in 1964, they're still super budget-friendly.
But while the chain has plenty of praise-worthy attributes, it also has some weak spots, and it's clear that, unfortunately, breakfast is one of them. When Chowhound ranked fast food breakfast sandwiches from worst to best, Del Taco's bacon breakfast burrito took last place in a resounding defeat. While we generally love breakfast burritos, Del Taco's was strangely overpowering in execution, with clashing flavors of aggressive Tabasco-based salsa and overly seasoned bacon that simply didn't work together. It also had an unappealing greasy texture that made it a chore to finish. Suffice to say, if you're a bacon breakfast burrito connoisseur, we recommend staying far away from Del Taco's rendition. To add insult to injury, it looks like Taco Bell wins this round, since its sausage breakfast Crunchwrap at least made it to the middle of the pack.
The disappointing state of Del Taco's breakfast menu
Ever since Jack in the Box introduced the first breakfast sandwich in 1969, fast food chains around the country have scrambled (pun intended) to make breakfast an integral part of their menus. Over the last 10 years, Del Taco's breakfast menu has gone through ups and downs. Prior to 2024, the chain was beloved for unique breakfast items like its breakfast toasted wraps and double cheese breakfast tacos, but in the last six months, menu changes have left breakfast burritos and breakfast rollers as the only available options.
A Reddit investigation shows that longtime Del Taco customers are none too happy about the change. In April 2025, one poster wrote, "The breakfast burrito is trash compared to the breakfast toasted wrap. Breakfast hasn't been the same since. Life doesn't feel the same." Similar posts have popped up mourning the cheesy breakfast tacos and grande breakfast burritos. Many commenters trace the unwelcome changes back to Jack in the Box's 2022 acquisition of Del Taco, which seems to have prompted some menu streamlining. If you happen to find yourself in a Del Taco during breakfast hours (typically 5 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.), some modifications could help plus up your breakfast burrito or roller — try asking for it toasted — but be warned that you might end up disappointed.