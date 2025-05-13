Ordering Dairy-Free At McDonald's? Here's How To Avoid The Surprise Butter

While McDonald's isn't exactly known as a fast food chain that is great for vegans or dairy-free diets, it's still possible to modify an order to get what you want. For dairy-free menu items, it's easy enough to order something without cheese and avoid a McFlurry (the machine will probably be out of order anyway). However, a surprising ingredient may be hiding in your order: Butter.

Most fast food establishments use some type of vegetable oil to cook their food in, rather than butter, which is a more expensive ingredient. For a buttery flavor without the price of butter, margarine is a good substitute. McDonald's used a liquefied margarine for its breakfast items, up until 2015, when it switched to using real butter. Breakfast menu items, like the McMuffins or biscuit breakfast sandwiches that use English muffins, biscuits, bagels, or toast, are typically buttered and toasted.

Both the fresh scrambled eggs and folded eggs are cooked in real butter. In addition to the breakfast items, sometimes buns are buttered before being placed on the grill. Locations in other countries differ, so if traveling outside of the United States, it's possible that other menu items may contain butter.