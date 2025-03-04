Should You Avoid Buying Rice At Costco?

There are so many reasons to love Costco; The economical groceries in bulk sizes, the samples, the numerous hacks like scoring bakery items in bulk. And, obviously, Costco's viral food court hot dogs or pizza. But not everything is bigger and better at Costco, so you shouldn't automatically assume everything is a great deal or stellar quality. Such is the case for the rice — so says the internet.

It always pays to do a little item-by-item comparison before you buy anything and everything at Costco. Certain items, like bulk produce, are best skipped since it almost always turns soggy and mushy before you can eat it all. And there are money-saving concerns of course — one being that fresh fruit is a terrible deal at Costco. Another such example is the Costco brand of rice which some shoppers have called out for its costlier-than-you'd-think price tag and lackluster quality.

Shoppers and internet foodies have shared that the 25-pound bags of jasmine rice aren't as cheap pound-for-pound as what you'd find at your local grocery store or Asian supermarket. Do the math yourself, but don't assume that just because the bag is bigger, it's a true deal. Make sure to always look at the unit price tag if you really want to save money at Costco, or anywhere. Depending on your palate and usage, Costco rice may or may not deserve a spot in your shopping cart.