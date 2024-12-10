What Is Gefilte Fish (And How Should You Prepare It)?

The errors you're most likely to make when cooking gefilte fish will probably have to do with the dish's two biggest disadvantages: time and odor. Although the FAQ section on Liz Alpern's website, The Gefilteria, points out that nowadays it's easy to take some shortcuts, like using a food processor, making gefilte fish still takes 90 minutes at best, and many recipes take a lot longer. As for the smell, most cooks will, at the very least, tell you to open every possible window and door to air out the house. Others also advise cooking a few days in advance (and airing out the house) so that the smell will be gone when your guests come. Alpern also says to keep all bedroom doors closed.

Another potential gefilte fish no-no is more of an opinion than a fact, but it's still worth considering. Naomi Nachman says you shouldn't leave out the sugar, telling us, "My father's mother used to make a Russian style with salt and pepper only. No one liked it. My mother's mother made a sweet one. Her background was Polish and it was out of this world." That said, not everyone would agree. Like New York vs. Chicago-style pizza, gefilte fish has its own culinary and geographic divide. Journalist Vicki Hyman reports that an academic study established "a north-south boundary east of Warsaw that has come to be known as the gefilte fish line: The Polish Jews to the west preferred theirs sweet, and the Litvaks and Ukrainians on the east side liked theirs with lots of salt and pepper." If you don't have a go-to gefilte fish recipe yet, consider which taste palate you and your guests would prefer.