Why Coffee Is The Secret Addition Your Pot Roast Is Missing

If you think coffee is a beverage only — never destined for fare more solid than some of the best-ranked coffee ice cream — we have news for you. Coffee has a lot to offer beef, and we're not just talking about using the grounds in a rub. Not only is brewed coffee one of the many ingredients to add in for better beef stew, it's also the secret addition your pot roast is missing for the ultimate flavor.

If done right, incorporating coffee in your pot roast recipe won't have overwhelming effects. For one thing, it only takes ⅔ to 1 cup to flavor a 3 to 5-pound roast. More importantly, a good coffee adds a depth and complexity to pot roast that you'd never get from broth or water alone. Its somewhat bitter notes also beautifully complement the umami of the beef. All this combined yields a "je ne sais quoi" quality that will have people begging for the recipe.

When choosing a coffee to try out in your pot roast, you don't have to run and grab beans from one of the best coffee roasters in the United States (though you could if you wanted) — just go for one with a flavor you love. The leftovers in your coffee pot from this morning are fine. Decaf? Fine too. That old bag of grounds you found in the back of your cabinet could work, but if they're older than three months, they'll have lost most of the complex flavors that are the whole point of coffee'ing up your pot roast in the first place. You want to give this ingredient every chance to shine for maximum impact.