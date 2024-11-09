What Did Thomas Jefferson Eat For Breakfast?

Aside from being the United States' first secretary of state (under George Washington) and our third president, Thomas Jefferson is perhaps best known for his deep love of food, gardening, and the culinary arts. In fact, he's credited with popularizing many classically American comfort foods, including vanilla ice cream and French fries (it turns out the macaroni and cheese thing was a myth). It may come as a bit of a surprise, then, that Jefferson's favorite breakfast fare wasn't exotic Parisian cuisine, but hearty foods local to his estate in Virginia.

Though Jefferson's houseguests didn't write as prolifically as his rival, Alexander Hamilton, they did record details about the meals they enjoyed at Monticello. In particular, Mrs. Margret Bayard Smith and Mr. Daniel Webster journaled about the breakfasts they enjoyed with Jefferson in1809 and 1824, respectively. The details are surprisingly similar, given that their accounts are nearly two decades apart.

Both Smith and Webster wrote that Jefferson's breakfast table generally included both tea and coffee, freshly baked goodies like muffins and bread, cold meats (often ham), cornbread, butter and a dish called "hot wheat." This was most likely a reference to a traditional porridge made from wheat berries or cracked wheat that may have inspired the invention of Cream of Wheat later that century. It was often sweetened with sugar or honey and topped with nuts and fruit, similar to how we eat oatmeal today.