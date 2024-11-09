What Did Thomas Jefferson Eat For Breakfast?
Aside from being the United States' first secretary of state (under George Washington) and our third president, Thomas Jefferson is perhaps best known for his deep love of food, gardening, and the culinary arts. In fact, he's credited with popularizing many classically American comfort foods, including vanilla ice cream and French fries (it turns out the macaroni and cheese thing was a myth). It may come as a bit of a surprise, then, that Jefferson's favorite breakfast fare wasn't exotic Parisian cuisine, but hearty foods local to his estate in Virginia.
Though Jefferson's houseguests didn't write as prolifically as his rival, Alexander Hamilton, they did record details about the meals they enjoyed at Monticello. In particular, Mrs. Margret Bayard Smith and Mr. Daniel Webster journaled about the breakfasts they enjoyed with Jefferson in1809 and 1824, respectively. The details are surprisingly similar, given that their accounts are nearly two decades apart.
Both Smith and Webster wrote that Jefferson's breakfast table generally included both tea and coffee, freshly baked goodies like muffins and bread, cold meats (often ham), cornbread, butter and a dish called "hot wheat." This was most likely a reference to a traditional porridge made from wheat berries or cracked wheat that may have inspired the invention of Cream of Wheat later that century. It was often sweetened with sugar or honey and topped with nuts and fruit, similar to how we eat oatmeal today.
Were Jefferson's breakfast habits unusual?
While Thomas Jefferson's breakfast habits were in some ways comparable to that of modern Americans, they were vastly different from the morning repast typically enjoyed by the wealthy Parisians with whom he socialized in France. There, a small morning meal called le petit-déjeuner (the little breakfast) included nothing more than a cup of hot coffee, tea, or chocolate and some bread. A larger "breakfast" (déjeuner) was typically served around noon, and often included soup, fish, and a small dessert, similar to the modern-day concept of lunch.
Jefferson's preference for a lavish morning meal also differed from his American peers, including fellow president George Washington. In alignment with Washington's love of sweet wines, he's quoted as saying "a glass of wine and a bit of mutton are always welcome." This preference for somewhat rustic foods also meant he and Martha usually enjoyed simple breakfasts of coffee or tea, beef tongue, and toast or bread with butter.
Interestingly, Jefferson's morning eating habits were more comparable to that of working-class Americans than his fellow president. Though Jefferson's table featured more expensive foods, ham and pastries aren't all that different from the bacon, cornmeal porridge, and hearty buttermilk pancakes enjoyed by the common populace. It seems Jefferson may have valued starting his day with a large meal to provide him with energy needed to maintain his active lifestyle and political duties.