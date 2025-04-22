The Chocolate Chip Cookies That Were A White House Staple

Known for his elaborate, themed gingerbread houses and show-stopping desserts (planned out months in advance), former White House executive pastry chef Roland Mesnier (1944-2022) also knew how to deliver on a smaller scale. His book "Dessert University" is a master course in pastry basics, from "magical meringues" to "versatile mousses" to "cookies you can count on." It is in this latter chapter that you'll find his chocolate chip cookie recipe (one of the easiest cookies to bake). Mesnier claims to have baked this treat whenever he had downtime during his nearly 27-year tenure at the White House.

There are a couple things that make Mesnier's chocolate chip cookies stand out from your typical recipe. First, in addition to the white and brown sugars, he adds ¼ quarter cup of molasses. Not only does this add a more complex depth of flavor, but it also keeps the cookies chewier for longer.

Secondly, he bakes his cookies at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature is higher than what you'd find in most cookie recipes, which may range from 325 to 375 degrees. Mesnier explains his reasoning in the cookbook, saying that the higher temperature lets the cookies brown on the edges while maintaining a gooey center. However, he does caution against overbaking.