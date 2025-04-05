Can You Still Order McDonald's Hot Mustard Sauce?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

McDonald's has sold a lot of sauces throughout the years. Although the restaurant's Szechuan sauce perhaps went the most viral, there's another McDonald's sauce that has its own unique following. Meet the McDonald's hot mustard sauce: an elusive, slightly spicy dip that is often named as a discontinued McDonald's menu item that we might not get back.

Truthfully, the chain's hot mustard sauce has a more complicated situation going on. It is still available, but only in certain countries — and unfortunately, the United States is no longer included on that list. It's just one of those little-known facts about McDonald's sauces that only a fast food fanatic would know, as the sauce is still listed on the website as if it were available globally.

Some customers in the United States have still tried to order the sauce but to no avail. Instead, workers will likely just give you honey mustard instead (a sweeter version that top's Chowhound's ranking of McDonald's nugget sauces) Sadly, there isn't a precise list of countries where you can order hot mustard still, so if you really have a craving, your best bet is to call your nearest McDonald's and ask.