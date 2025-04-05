Can You Still Order McDonald's Hot Mustard Sauce?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
McDonald's has sold a lot of sauces throughout the years. Although the restaurant's Szechuan sauce perhaps went the most viral, there's another McDonald's sauce that has its own unique following. Meet the McDonald's hot mustard sauce: an elusive, slightly spicy dip that is often named as a discontinued McDonald's menu item that we might not get back.
Truthfully, the chain's hot mustard sauce has a more complicated situation going on. It is still available, but only in certain countries — and unfortunately, the United States is no longer included on that list. It's just one of those little-known facts about McDonald's sauces that only a fast food fanatic would know, as the sauce is still listed on the website as if it were available globally.
Some customers in the United States have still tried to order the sauce but to no avail. Instead, workers will likely just give you honey mustard instead (a sweeter version that top's Chowhound's ranking of McDonald's nugget sauces) Sadly, there isn't a precise list of countries where you can order hot mustard still, so if you really have a craving, your best bet is to call your nearest McDonald's and ask.
Alternatives to McDonald's hot mustard
Fans of the McDonald's hot mustard sauce have not been deterred from trying to get their hands on the condiment. The sauce's absence is definitely felt, with some people going as far as selling packs of it on Amazon. Some even take it a step further and sell it on eBay for exaggerated prices.
Fortunately, paying a high price to buy the hot mustard sauce second-hand is far from necessary. A former corporate McDonald's chef, @chefmikeharacz on TikTok, has suggested a store-bought alternative: Pilsudski's Sweet Hot Mustard With Honey. According to Haracz, this specific brand and product is the closest version of McDonald's hot mustard that can be found on grocery store shelves.
For the more adventurous, you can always try replicating the sauce yourself at home. There are plenty of copycat recipes out there worth trying that can help you whip up a homemade version using ingredients like dried mustard, turmeric, hot sauce, and white vinegar. The sauce is relatively easy to make and most ingredients can be commonly found either already in your kitchen or easily at the grocery store.