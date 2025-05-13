The Drool-Worthy Japanese Ice Cream Spotted At US Costco Locations

Recently, Costco locations in the United States have become hotspots for hidden gem Asian foodie items. Customers have spotted hard-boiled quail eggs, a popular snack in several Asian countries, and Bibigo tteokbokki, a popular Korean street food, on the mega-chain's shelves. Now, there's a new addition to Costco's Asian snack lineup, and this time it's a sweet one.

As of April 2025, customers have begun spotting Hi-Chew branded dessert pops in some Costco locations. This appears to be a new venture for Morinaga, Hi-Chew's American brand extension. Hi-Chew is a popular Japanese company primarily known for its deliciously chewy fruit candy. These pops have a fruit-flavored colorful exterior and a creamy interior described on the box as a "silky confectionary filling," so probably not quite ice cream. Customers have described the outer layer as very sweet and the inner layer as having a similar texture to a chewy froyo.

The ice cream pops actually kind of resemble the appearance of a Hi-Chew candy, which typically has differently colored outer and inner layers. Customers have also said that the pops closely resemble the flavor of the red strawberry and purple grape Hi-Chew candies. Currently, the pops come in either strawberry or grape flavor; a box includes three pops of each flavor. According to customers, you can get two boxes for $15.