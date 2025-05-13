The Drool-Worthy Japanese Ice Cream Spotted At US Costco Locations
Recently, Costco locations in the United States have become hotspots for hidden gem Asian foodie items. Customers have spotted hard-boiled quail eggs, a popular snack in several Asian countries, and Bibigo tteokbokki, a popular Korean street food, on the mega-chain's shelves. Now, there's a new addition to Costco's Asian snack lineup, and this time it's a sweet one.
As of April 2025, customers have begun spotting Hi-Chew branded dessert pops in some Costco locations. This appears to be a new venture for Morinaga, Hi-Chew's American brand extension. Hi-Chew is a popular Japanese company primarily known for its deliciously chewy fruit candy. These pops have a fruit-flavored colorful exterior and a creamy interior described on the box as a "silky confectionary filling," so probably not quite ice cream. Customers have described the outer layer as very sweet and the inner layer as having a similar texture to a chewy froyo.
The ice cream pops actually kind of resemble the appearance of a Hi-Chew candy, which typically has differently colored outer and inner layers. Customers have also said that the pops closely resemble the flavor of the red strawberry and purple grape Hi-Chew candies. Currently, the pops come in either strawberry or grape flavor; a box includes three pops of each flavor. According to customers, you can get two boxes for $15.
About the new Hi-Chew ice cream
Initially, these Hi-Chew ice cream pops were first spotted in Costcos in California. The chain seems to be the first in the United States to carry Hi-Chew Pops, but it hasn't been confirmed if the product is a Costco exclusive. Fans on social media have also found the bars in multiple supermarkets in New Zealand. There is speculation online that the product will eventually hit shelves in other stores in the U.S., but there has been no confirmation.
Despite being limited in both location and flavors, that hasn't stopped eager customers from buying the frozen Japanese treat. Customers on TikTok commented that the pops quickly sold out at the Vallejo Costco location. Since the product is so limited with no solid indication on expanded availability, if you want to try this new dessert, then you need to add it to the list of frozen desserts to get on your next Costco trip.
Customers that were able to get their hands on Hi-Chew Pops have stated that the pops are refreshing but very sweet. The texture was described as similar to a slushy, while the outer fruit-flavored layer was described as sweet and intense. A big draw for many is that the pops taste almost exactly like the Hi-Chew fruit candies they represent, so fans of the candy will likely enjoy the pops as well.