This All-Star MLB Player Also Owns Several Jersey Mike's Locations
Adrián González, a five-time MLB All-Star, went from playing professional baseball to being a Jersey Mike's franchisee. Like many athletes, investing in a fast food-franchise appealed to the former first baseman as a second career. Despite growing up in Mexico and Southern California, González decided to get into business with a company whose roots are on the opposite coast.
Before opening up stores all over the country, Jersey Mike's started as a local sandwich shop in the coastal town of Point Pleasant, New Jersey. While you may have thought Jersey Mike's was a chain, it's actually a franchise. Chains and franchise restaurants are different in that the latter consists of stores that are operated by individual business owners, also know as franchisees.
González — who retired in 2022 and previously spent six seasons playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers — has gone on to acquire over 10 Jersey Mike's locations in the San Diego, California area in the past decade, with sub shops in oceanside Carlsbad and Encinitas. The former baseball star has stated in recent years it's his goal to eventually own upwards of 20 locations.
How Adrian Gonzalez became a Jersey Mike's franchisee
While still playing professional baseball, González was told by other athletes to think about what was next and come up with a plan for after he retired. This advice led him to get involved in investing in companies before retirement. When asked about the decision to become a Jersey Mike's franchisee, he shared that beyond the brand's superior product, he appreciated its efforts to give back to the community. "Jersey Mike's Culture of Giving — the belief that making a great sub sandwich and making a difference can be one in the same — resonated with me from the beginning of my journey with the brand and has served as my guide while building my own company," he told Business Insider. González, also known as "El Titán," combined the 2023 opening of a Carlsbad location with a fundraiser benefitting the Carlsbad Educational Foundation.
In addition to Jersey Mike's, González is a partner in Calidad Beer, a California-based beer brand offering authentic Mexican brews. The five-time All-Star also owns his own clothing brand, Active Faith Sport, and a line of cigars, MXS El Titan Cigar, with Luciano Cigars (formerly Ace Prime).
A number of former athletes have gotten into the franchising game after putting down the ball. Two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning once owned over 30 Denver-area Papa John's Pizza locations while NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal used to own over 150 Five Guys stores before selling them to start his own restaurant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend has also invested in Papa John's, Auntie Anne's Pretzels, and Krispy Kreme.