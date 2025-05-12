This All-Star MLB Player Also Owns Several Jersey Mike's Locations

Adrián González, a five-time MLB All-Star, went from playing professional baseball to being a Jersey Mike's franchisee. Like many athletes, investing in a fast food-franchise appealed to the former first baseman as a second career. Despite growing up in Mexico and Southern California, González decided to get into business with a company whose roots are on the opposite coast.

Before opening up stores all over the country, Jersey Mike's started as a local sandwich shop in the coastal town of Point Pleasant, New Jersey. While you may have thought Jersey Mike's was a chain, it's actually a franchise. Chains and franchise restaurants are different in that the latter consists of stores that are operated by individual business owners, also know as franchisees.

González — who retired in 2022 and previously spent six seasons playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers — has gone on to acquire over 10 Jersey Mike's locations in the San Diego, California area in the past decade, with sub shops in oceanside Carlsbad and Encinitas. The former baseball star has stated in recent years it's his goal to eventually own upwards of 20 locations.