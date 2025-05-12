How A Jar Of Strawberry Syrup Can Change Your Soda Game Forever

There are few things more refreshing on a warm, sunny day than a cold, bubbly glass of artisanal soda. While there's nothing wrong with the classic brand names — especially the newest soda flavors released in 2024 — spring and summer evoke a need for sophisticated, fruity, jewel-colored drinks that look amazing in a fancy glass. Of course, fruity specialty sodas can be expensive, and many of them use artificial flavors. Luckily, if you're looking for a summer sipper that's friendlier to your wallet with whole ingredients, it's fairly easy to make it yourself.

When making your own homemade simple syrups infused with fruit, strawberries are a good fruit to start with. They're fairly sweet on their own, have a distinct flavor that doesn't need much enhancement, and they need very little processing. All you really need to do is wash and chop them up before adding them to a small saucepan with water and sugar. Bring everything to a boil, then reduce to a simmer until the strawberries are soft enough to mash.

Smush the mixture into a smooth sauce, then strain it through cheesecloth into a clean glass jar, squeezing the cloth at the end to get every drop of strawberry goodness. After tossing the cheesecloth, let the syrup cool and then add as much or as little as you like to plan seltzer for the freshest, cleanest tasting strawberry soda of your life. Garnish with a strawberry, lemon, or lime wedge for an extra pop of tasty, fruity brightness.