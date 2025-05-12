A Classic Bologna Sandwich Pairs Best With This Classic Cocktail
If you find yourself craving both a bologna sandwich and something a bit more upscale than a beer with which to enjoy it, we're here for you. Sure, you could elevate your bologna sandwich by frying the meat or topping it with a fried egg, but here's another idea. There's something to be said about pairing a sandwich that some might consider lowbrow, but is in fact a delicious dish, with a cocktail that's a bit swanky.
We tapped Will Patton, a partner and the beverage director at Press Club, the ultra cool D.C. cocktail bar in Dupont Circle where you can listen to vinyl records while sipping craft cocktails and enjoying small bites, for some advice. When we queried Patton on which cocktail would pair well with a bologna sandwich, after initially laughing, he actually took the time to consider the question. His answer? "I would say maybe a French 75 since it has a little sweetness to balance the richness of the sandwich while the bubbles will lighten the palate," he told Chowhound in an exclusive Q and A.
Gin and champagne, and bologna?
The French 75, named after the powerful 75-mm field gun the French Army used during World War I, has been around at least since 1915. This elegant cocktail combines gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, and champagne. Besides being a seriously underrated summer drink, the French 75 is a cocktail that nicely balances sweet and sour, contrasting the herbaceousness of gin with the bright fruity notes of champagne.
There's a good reason this cocktail has become a brunch staple, and that's the same reason Will Patton suggests pairing it with a bologna sandwich. It's light, refreshing, bubbly, and provides a good counterpoint to rich food, like eggs Benedict, frittata, and breakfast meats, such as bacon or sausage. So the next time you're looking for an unusual drink pairing with your staid bologna sandwich, go with Patton's choice of a French 75, and enjoy the interplay between these two classics.