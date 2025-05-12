A Classic Bologna Sandwich Pairs Best With This Classic Cocktail

If you find yourself craving both a bologna sandwich and something a bit more upscale than a beer with which to enjoy it, we're here for you. Sure, you could elevate your bologna sandwich by frying the meat or topping it with a fried egg, but here's another idea. There's something to be said about pairing a sandwich that some might consider lowbrow, but is in fact a delicious dish, with a cocktail that's a bit swanky.

We tapped Will Patton, a partner and the beverage director at Press Club, the ultra cool D.C. cocktail bar in Dupont Circle where you can listen to vinyl records while sipping craft cocktails and enjoying small bites, for some advice. When we queried Patton on which cocktail would pair well with a bologna sandwich, after initially laughing, he actually took the time to consider the question. His answer? "I would say maybe a French 75 since it has a little sweetness to balance the richness of the sandwich while the bubbles will lighten the palate," he told Chowhound in an exclusive Q and A.