The Textural Reason Guy Fieri Prefers Dried Beans Over Canned

When deciding whether to go with fresh or dried ingredients over the super easy, ready-to-go canned or prepped and powdered stuff, you can come to a bit of a conundrum. In certain desserts, canned peaches are preferred over fresh. And you can often make as fancy a meal with canned escargot (if prepared correctly) as you can with fresh snails. But where does the Mayor of Flavortown fall on the subject? There is certainly one prepared pantry ingredient Guy Fieri never goes without — powdered chicken stock. However, when it comes to canned beans, Fieri says it's best to avoid them and stick to the dried ones: They're just better, and it's all about the texture.

In a TikTok video via Food & Wine on the subject of dried beans, Fieri says, " ... For a lot of cultures, beans are the center of the plate. ... It is the super protein, and you're looking for texture. Texture is what we're all about. When a bean sits in liquid for so long ... it just becomes poached and soggy — granted creamy and delicious and still fortifying — ... But there's nothing like the texture of a dried bean." So, how do you get that perfect texture from dried beans to really let them shine? And when should you use canned beans instead of dried?