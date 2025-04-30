How To Prepare Canned Escargot For A Meal That's Fancy Without The Fuss

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the world's most lauded culinary traditions, French cuisine may be the most intimidating to make at home. It often requires a lot of time, technique, and sometimes hard-to-find ingredients. You can follow Julia Child's tips to make every meal a work of art. Yet, even the basic knowledge, like mastering the five French mother sauces, can feel out of reach. It can seem like you need a full Cordon Bleu education to even get started. But one classic French dish that will quickly elevate your next dinner party is actually much easier than you think. Use canned escargot and just a few other ingredients for amazing (and beautiful) hot and garlicky escargot at home.

Escargot is the new appetizer you need on your home menu. You don't need to be a trained chef; you just need to use some basic French cooking tips that will take your food to the next level — like rinsing the snails first, always using real butter, and finding the right herbs for the job. If you're a longtime escargot fan, don't fret about using canned snails. The majority of restaurants in the United States use canned escargot, so yours will be right up to par with restaurant quality. From there, it's simply a matter of adding in the right ingredients to make incredible escargot at home — no fancy techniques are required!