The Underrated Pantry Ingredient Guy Fieri Never Goes Without

Pantry staples are essential for any kitchen, especially if you're in a weeknight pinch and need to whip up a meal without a last-minute trip to the grocery store. Most of them, like flour, sugar, rice, pasta, or canned goods, have long shelf lives and can be used in a variety of ways in different recipes. But there's one underrated pantry ingredient that celebrity chef Guy Fieri never goes without — powdered chicken stock.

"Powdered chicken stock doesn't go bad. I mean, it might go bad but it doesn't go bad by the time I'm done using it," the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host told Food & Wine in a TikTok interview. "It enhances flavor. A little tablespoon will elevate the regular everyday jasmine rice to the next level."

Used widely in Chinese cooking, powdered chicken stock — or chicken powder — is exactly what it sounds like: dehydrated chicken stock ground into a fine powder. However, unlike chicken bouillon, powdered chicken stock boasts a concentrated chicken flavor that's described as an "umami bomb." It possesses a deep poultry essence without any additional ingredients that often show up in regular chicken stock or broth, like carrot, celery, or onion.

