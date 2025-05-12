Guy Fieri's Mom Gave Him The Best Tip For Preventing Homemade Granola From Burning

Guy Fieri is a prominent figure in the food world known for his infectious energy, zest for tasty food, and eagerness to uphold the best eateries across America. Though, apart from these primary attributes, Fieri is also a master chef who regularly shares tips on how to prepare delicious food at home. Nevertheless, when it comes to making quality granola, Fieri's mom is the expert.

In an interview with Today, Fieri referred to his mom as his "favorite granola chef" and also shared her number one tip for producing perfectly-toasted granola. The secret? Stirring the mixture intermittently throughout the baking process. Whether you sweeten it with honey and maple syrup or give homemade granola a savory twist with dried herbs and spices, stirring this crunchy snack keeps it from burning or turning unevenly dark around the edges of your pan.

Granola is different from muesli in that it's both sweetened and cooked, which can unfortunately lead to potential mishaps. Whether you're making your own special recipe or Fieri's Ferndale granola which includes ingredients like molasses, maple syrup, cinnamon, and rosemary, to avoid burning, cook the mixture at a fairly low temperature.

Aim to bake this crunchy staple at anywhere between 300 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Stir every five to seven minutes until the oats begin to crisp and turn golden in color. Besides following the advice of Fieri's mother and using a lower baking temperature, there are other useful ways to avoid burning your next batch of homemade granola.