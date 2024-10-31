Granola Vs Muesli: What Makes Them Different?

Breakfast people have a tough decision to make every morning. There are so many delicious options, whether you want to satisfy your sweet tooth with a pile of pancakes or go for a savory egg sandwich; but, for those in search of a sustaining combination of tasty elements that each bring their own benefits to the table, the choice may come down to muesli or granola. Perhaps the biggest question when making this call is: What's the difference?

If you were to compare ingredient lists, you may not be able to tell the difference between these two. They both typically contain a blend of grains, nuts, and seeds, sometimes along with additions like dried fruit, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, and flavorings like spices. You can even serve them in similar ways, like garnished with fresh or dried fruit and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup. Both can be enjoyed simply with a splash of milk as a breakfast cereal substitute and are quite easy to make at home — not to mention super customizable.

The primary differences lie in one or two ingredients, as well as the preparation method. But it helps to have a little backstory on each to contextualize how these two breakfast classics came to be.