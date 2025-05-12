Does It Cost Extra To Add More Patties To Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich?

The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish history dates back to 1962 in Cincinnati, Ohio; it was introduced as a way of increasing sales on Fridays during the Catholic season of Lent — one of those surprising Filet-O-Fish facts you probably didn't know. By 1965, it was on the full menu. The sandwich usually consists of either one or two fried fish fillets, but if you're feeling hungry, you can add a third fillet to the double Filet-O-Fish — but it costs you extra.

McDonald's sells more than 300 million Filet-O-Fish sandwiches each year. Each sandwich keeps it simple with a slice of cheese and tartar sauce alongside the fried Alaskan pollock fillets. Prices vary by location, but if you order the double Filet-O-Fish through the app, you have the option to select an additional fillet for an extra $1.31 — not a bad deal for a piece of fish. However, this option isn't available when ordering the traditional one-fillet version of the sandwich.