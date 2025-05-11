The Pioneer Woman's Favorite Breakfast Is A Tex-Mex Comfort Food Classic
Ree Drummond, star of "The Pioneer Woman" on Food Network, has been cooking up lifelong comfort meals since she started her food and lifestyle blog back in 2006. Celebrity chefs all have their favorite breakfast dishes, and when Drummond needs a cozy breakfast that feeds a bunch, she makes her Tex-Mex-style migas, a dish loaded with scrambled eggs, crispy tortilla strips, and plenty of vegetables.
The original migas dish was born somewhere between Spain and Portugal, created by shepherds who didn't want to waste stale bread, so — as some versions of the story go — they soaked it in milk as a breakfast option. But eventually, other ingredients helped the dish evolve, and it later made its way to Mexico, where the bread was replaced with tortillas. The dish has also become popular in Tex-Mex cuisine, which is the style of Drummond's recipe. She felt inspired to create the dish after being introduced to it while visiting Austin, Texas; it was love at first taste for her — likely the reason she wanted to build her own version.
Ree Drummond's migas include cheese and vegetables
There are a number of different ingredients possible in migas, and you can build them with your own style and preferences. Some variations include meat, but Drummond's sticks to vegetables like bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, plus some spice from jalapeños. She also includes cotija, a traditional Mexican cheese. Drummond's recipes often focus on hearty cuisine fit for her Southern ranch lifestyle (her Food Network tagline references feeding cowboys), so this dish is perfect for her recipe repertoire.
Migas have similarities to chilaquiles but don't include any sauce. The dish comes together in only about 30 minutes, making it a perfect breakfast option when you need something relatively quick. Plus, most of it cooks in the same large skillet, so you can easily increase or decrease the quantity of eggs, vegetables, and tortillas depending on how many people you're feeding. For an even heartier meal, you can add meats like pork or bacon, too, or even a little cheddar cheese in addition to the cotija.