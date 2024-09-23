For many Americans, banoffee pie's cultural relevance starts and ends with Kiera Knightly offering a slice to Andrew Lincoln in the 2003 film "Love Actually." So, if you reside in the States and have never had a taste of this banana and toffee treat or even seen it on a menu, you'll be surprised to learn that, unlike British pudding, the origins of this very English dessert can be traced back to a popular San Francisco confectionery called Blum's.

Advertisement

Simon and Clemence Blum opened their first candy and baked goods shop in 1892 and business quickly boomed. Although they sold a wide array of goods, from handcrafted candy to sandwiches, their coffee crunch cake became the star attraction. With rich, coffee-flavored frosting sandwiched between layers of airy sponge cake and dotted with pieces of broken candy, it's no surprise the light and crunchy cake became a favorite for big celebrations and quick snacks alike.

Although Blum's triumphantly survived the Depression era (along with water pie) and the sugar-rationing of World War II, the business began to decline, and by the middle of the 1970s, there were no Blum's left. (Luckily, the recipe for Blum's coffee crunch cake survived and you can still make at home today.) Even better for the Brits, before shutting down, one of the confectionary's baked goods — coffee toffee pie — made a major impact on a visiting British chef.

Advertisement