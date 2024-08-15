What Does BORG Stand For And Why Is It College Students' Drink Of Choice?

If you're in college or chronically online, you're probably heard of a BORG. But for plenty of people, the word is alien. And no, we're not talking about the cybernetic beings from "Star Trek" that traverse space in giant cubes. In the context of current drinking culture, BORG stands for "blackout rage gallon" — a name that's as concerning as the Alaskan Duck Fart shot, but more for dangerous, rather than disgusting, reasons.

What sets BORGs apart from any sort of cocktail you might order at a bar is its container: a personal 1-gallon plastic jug. The massive mixed drink is made with about half a gallon of water, liquor (usually vodka), and beverage flavorings or electrolyte powders like Liquid IV, which some people add in an effort to help with hangovers. While BORGs have been around since at least 2018, they took a few years to go viral online. Videos explaining how to make the concoction began appearing on TikTok as early as March 2020, but BORGs started making national news in 2023 — largely because of how dangerous they can be. Of course, this isn't the first TikTok trend to warrant concern; the apple juice and tequila mixed drink is another risky recipe to garner attention on the platform.

Still, despite discouragement from university administrations and health authorities such as Poison Control, there are several reasons why BORGs are popular among college students. Here's what you should know about this drinking trend, from its proclaimed merits to its potential dangers.