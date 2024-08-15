What Does BORG Stand For And Why Is It College Students' Drink Of Choice?
If you're in college or chronically online, you're probably heard of a BORG. But for plenty of people, the word is alien. And no, we're not talking about the cybernetic beings from "Star Trek" that traverse space in giant cubes. In the context of current drinking culture, BORG stands for "blackout rage gallon" — a name that's as concerning as the Alaskan Duck Fart shot, but more for dangerous, rather than disgusting, reasons.
What sets BORGs apart from any sort of cocktail you might order at a bar is its container: a personal 1-gallon plastic jug. The massive mixed drink is made with about half a gallon of water, liquor (usually vodka), and beverage flavorings or electrolyte powders like Liquid IV, which some people add in an effort to help with hangovers. While BORGs have been around since at least 2018, they took a few years to go viral online. Videos explaining how to make the concoction began appearing on TikTok as early as March 2020, but BORGs started making national news in 2023 — largely because of how dangerous they can be. Of course, this isn't the first TikTok trend to warrant concern; the apple juice and tequila mixed drink is another risky recipe to garner attention on the platform.
Still, despite discouragement from university administrations and health authorities such as Poison Control, there are several reasons why BORGs are popular among college students. Here's what you should know about this drinking trend, from its proclaimed merits to its potential dangers.
Why many college students are big on BORGs
BORGanic chemistry. Saturdays are for the BORGs. Beef BORGuignon. When you make a BORG, it's an unspoken rite of passage to name it. This badge of personalization, whether it refers to a college major or a meme, is partly what makes BORGs fun. But humor aside, there are a few other reasons why some Gen Z college students prefer this gallon-sized drink, ranging from hygiene to safety.
The BORG's portability is a plus for tailgates and outdoor day parties or ragers ("darties" or "daygers"), but it also allows college students to avoid potentially spiked communal beverages like punch. With a BORG, you know exactly what's in your drink and how strong it is — something that Erin Monroe, a credentialed college coordinator for substance abuse prevention who shares her expertise on TikTok, views as an improvement from older college drinking trends. Its closed container also offers protection against people spiking drinks with drugs, which happened to almost 8% of college students surveyed for a study published in the journal Psychology of Violence.
Additionally, college students who want to stay sober at parties but avoid peer pressure or curious questions can prepare a non-alcoholic BORG and no one will be the wiser. However, this individual discretion over how much booze is in the massive mixed drink is also why it can be so dangerous. Not all BORGs are made responsibly, as the ingredients or amount of alcohol differ based on who's mixing and measuring it (or not, despite its importance!).
The potential dangers of BORGs
It's widely known that binge drinking — consuming four to five or more drinks over a span of two hours — is bad for your health, and BORGs don't make it safe (via Poison Control). In fact, the trendy drink led to the hospitalization of 46 students at the University of Massachusetts Amherst on March 4, 2023 (per CBS). Considering how much alcohol might be added to a BORG, combined with how quickly it might be consumed, it's easy to see how the drink can be a recipe for disaster.
Some videos online recommend making a BORG by combining a half gallon of water with a fifth of vodka, which contains about 17 shots. (A standard mixed drink contains 1 shot, equivalent to 1.5 ounces, of distilled spirits, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.) While some college students are careful to measure out much less alcohol, others rationalize this extremely dangerous amount based on the water it's mixed with. However, the liver can only process about an ounce of alcohol every hour, no matter how well hydrated you are; too much too quickly and your body falls behind, potentially resulting in severe health conditions (via Cleveland Clinic).
Additionally, some flavored drink enhancers used for BORGs, such as MiO Energy, contain high amounts of caffeine. According to the CDC, mixing caffeine with alcohol can mask its effects and increase dehydration, leading to drinking more than intended. So, even if you're generally pro-BORG, always make and drink it responsibly.