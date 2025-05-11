Doing This Is A Surefire Way To Ruin A Meat Marinade

While there are many ways of making tough cuts of meat tender, it's hard to top a marinade. Made with the right ingredients, a marinade transforms the protein's composition, both flavoring and tenderizing the cut. Yet, the science of what really happens when you marinate meat is tricky, with the potential for failure just as possible as success.

A surefire way to ruin a meat marinade is by adding chunky ingredients. Solid components complicate the process for several reasons. For one, they simply won't infuse as much flavor. Whether it's a whole clove of garlic or unground spices, their aromatic palate won't transfer the same amount of flavor into the meat, especially considering the fact that marinades don't fully seep into the interior anyway, so you're hardly getting any flavor impact, just sparse surface contact.

Furthermore, once you're cooking the meat, you're left with uneven bits of ingredients. These complicate heat application, creating an uneven sear and potential burning. No one wants an entire piece of coriander or a whole grilled garlic clove in the midst of a tender prepared piece of meat. So, put in the work to pulverize the marinade ingredient list, and your resulting dish will impress.